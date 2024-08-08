AGM 09/09/2024 The 34th Annual General Meeting of the company will be held on Monday, 9th September, 2024 at 12.00 p.m. through Video Conferencing (VC) or Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) without physical presence of the members at the deemed venue, in compliance with various circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Securities and Exchange Board of India. The important dates relevant to the AGM are as under: Particulars Day/ Date Day, Date and Time of AGM Monday, 9th September, 2024 at 12:00 P.M. through VC/OAVM Deemed Venue of AGM Corporate Office: Mazda House, 650/1, Panchwati 2nd Lane, Ambawadi, Ahmedabad- 380 006. Date of book closure for (for AGM & Dividend) From: Friday, 23rd August, 2024 To: Friday, 30th August, 2024 Cut-off date for E-voting Monday, 2nd September, 2024 Start of Remote E-voting period Friday, 6th September, 2024, 09:00 A.M End of Remote E-voting period Sunday, 8th September, 2024, 05:00 P.M Please take note of the same. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Para A of Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, please find attached the proceedings of the 34th Annual General Meeting of the company held today i.e., Monday, 09th September, 2024 at 12.00 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.09.2024)