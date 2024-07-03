Summary

Surya Roshni Limited (Formerly known Prakash Tubes Limited) was established in 1973 under the leadership of Mr. J.P. Agarwal. The Company acted as a Steel Pipe manufacturer and gradually diversified into Lighting in 1984, PVC pipes in 2010 and consumerdurables like fans and home appliances in 2014-15. The Steel Pipes and Strips business, under the brand Prakash Surya, manufactures a wide range of products, and is Indias largest manufacturer of GI pipes and the largest Exporter of ERW Pipes. The business has further strengthened with the setting up of 3LPE coating facility unit in 2018 (for the Oil & Gas and CGD sector). The Lighting business, under the brand Surya manufactures an array of conventional to modern LED lighting, and is one of the leaders of the lighting industry. The Consumer Durable business offers a variety of Fans and Home Appliances, and is continuously growing the portfolio. The Company has state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities at Kashipur (Uttarakhand) and Malanpur (Madhya Pradesh). Besides, it also has an advanced R&D Centre, the Surya Technology & Innovation Centre (STIC) at Noida. The Company has 2 divisions, comprising of the steel division and the lighting division. The steel division, which commenced operations in 1974, manufactures electrical resistance welded (ERW) steel pipes and tubes, and cold-rolled formed sections and profiles, and cold-rolled (CR) strips. The lighting division, operating since 1983, manufactures flourescent tube lamps (FT

