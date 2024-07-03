iifl-logo-icon 1
Surya Roshni Ltd Share Price

259.35
(-7.92%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

  • Open280.6
  • Day's High281
  • 52 Wk High420.83
  • Prev. Close281.65
  • Day's Low257.6
  • 52 Wk Low 233.78
  • Turnover (lac)2,198.49
  • P/E18.94
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value105.32
  • EPS14.81
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5,644.39
  • Div. Yield0.89
No Records Found

Surya Roshni Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

280.6

Prev. Close

281.65

Turnover(Lac.)

2,198.49

Day's High

281

Day's Low

257.6

52 Week's High

420.83

52 Week's Low

233.78

Book Value

105.32

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5,644.39

P/E

18.94

EPS

14.81

Divi. Yield

0.89

Surya Roshni Ltd Corporate Action

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Aug, 2024

arrow

26 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

14 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2.5

Record Date: 29 Nov, 2024

arrow

11 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

Surya Roshni Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Surya Roshni Wins ₹214.68 Crore Worth of Pipe Supply Deals

Surya Roshni Wins ₹214.68 Crore Worth of Pipe Supply Deals

1 Dec 2024|06:02 PM

These pipes will be used in Rajasthan and Jharkhand, with a completion timeline of 40 weeks.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Surya Roshni Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:07 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 62.96%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 62.96%

Non-Promoter- 6.13%

Institutions: 6.13%

Non-Institutions: 30.78%

Custodian: 0.12%

Share Price

Surya Roshni Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

54.24

53.81

53.33

53.61

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,109.21

1,807.14

1,491.82

1,311.59

Net Worth

2,163.45

1,860.95

1,545.15

1,365.2

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

5,554.37

5,469.02

4,931.16

3,883.53

yoy growth (%)

1.56

10.9

26.97

31.01

Raw materials

-4,338.18

-4,234.32

-3,814.17

-2,894.13

As % of sales

78.1

77.42

77.34

74.52

Employee costs

-307.12

-303.8

-268.86

-235.54

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

209.14

139.37

156.12

117.57

Depreciation

-102.7

-103.47

-87.31

-83.61

Tax paid

-52.64

-37.16

-48.08

-31.29

Working capital

-198.31

152.53

160.56

173.62

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

1.56

10.9

26.97

31.01

Op profit growth

6.6

2.21

10.51

29.14

EBIT growth

10.04

-2.98

13.45

25.69

Net profit growth

53.11

-5.39

25.22

36.73

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

7,809.27

7,996.71

7,730.82

5,561.39

5,471.05

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

7,809.27

7,996.71

7,730.82

5,561.39

5,471.05

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

13.89

5.35

5.8

4.7

3.35

Surya Roshni Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

915.05

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.36

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

957.85

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,609.65

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.6

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Surya Roshni Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Exec. Director

J P Agarwal

Managing Director

Raju Bista

Managing Director

Vinay Surya

Whole-time Director

K N Karmarkar

Non Executive Director

Urmil Agarwal

Independent Director

Sunil Sikka

Independent Director

Suruchi Aggarwal

Independent Director

Tekan Ghanshyam Keswani

Independent Director

NARESH AGARWAL

Additional Director

RAVINDER KUMAR JAGG

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Surya Roshni Ltd

Summary

Surya Roshni Limited (Formerly known Prakash Tubes Limited) was established in 1973 under the leadership of Mr. J.P. Agarwal. The Company acted as a Steel Pipe manufacturer and gradually diversified into Lighting in 1984, PVC pipes in 2010 and consumerdurables like fans and home appliances in 2014-15. The Steel Pipes and Strips business, under the brand Prakash Surya, manufactures a wide range of products, and is Indias largest manufacturer of GI pipes and the largest Exporter of ERW Pipes. The business has further strengthened with the setting up of 3LPE coating facility unit in 2018 (for the Oil & Gas and CGD sector). The Lighting business, under the brand Surya manufactures an array of conventional to modern LED lighting, and is one of the leaders of the lighting industry. The Consumer Durable business offers a variety of Fans and Home Appliances, and is continuously growing the portfolio. The Company has state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities at Kashipur (Uttarakhand) and Malanpur (Madhya Pradesh). Besides, it also has an advanced R&D Centre, the Surya Technology & Innovation Centre (STIC) at Noida. The Company has 2 divisions, comprising of the steel division and the lighting division. The steel division, which commenced operations in 1974, manufactures electrical resistance welded (ERW) steel pipes and tubes, and cold-rolled formed sections and profiles, and cold-rolled (CR) strips. The lighting division, operating since 1983, manufactures flourescent tube lamps (FT
Company FAQs

What is the Surya Roshni Ltd share price today?

The Surya Roshni Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹259.35 today.

What is the Market Cap of Surya Roshni Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Surya Roshni Ltd is ₹5644.39 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Surya Roshni Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Surya Roshni Ltd is 18.94 and 2.69 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Surya Roshni Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Surya Roshni Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Surya Roshni Ltd is ₹233.78 and ₹420.83 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Surya Roshni Ltd?

Surya Roshni Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 44.58%, 3 Years at 29.58%, 1 Year at -27.32%, 6 Month at -16.57%, 3 Month at -23.09% and 1 Month at -3.49%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Surya Roshni Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Surya Roshni Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.96 %
Institutions - 6.13 %
Public - 30.78 %

