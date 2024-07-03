SectorSteel
Open₹280.6
Prev. Close₹281.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,198.49
Day's High₹281
Day's Low₹257.6
52 Week's High₹420.83
52 Week's Low₹233.78
Book Value₹105.32
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5,644.39
P/E18.94
EPS14.81
Divi. Yield0.89
These pipes will be used in Rajasthan and Jharkhand, with a completion timeline of 40 weeks.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
54.24
53.81
53.33
53.61
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,109.21
1,807.14
1,491.82
1,311.59
Net Worth
2,163.45
1,860.95
1,545.15
1,365.2
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
5,554.37
5,469.02
4,931.16
3,883.53
yoy growth (%)
1.56
10.9
26.97
31.01
Raw materials
-4,338.18
-4,234.32
-3,814.17
-2,894.13
As % of sales
78.1
77.42
77.34
74.52
Employee costs
-307.12
-303.8
-268.86
-235.54
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
209.14
139.37
156.12
117.57
Depreciation
-102.7
-103.47
-87.31
-83.61
Tax paid
-52.64
-37.16
-48.08
-31.29
Working capital
-198.31
152.53
160.56
173.62
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
1.56
10.9
26.97
31.01
Op profit growth
6.6
2.21
10.51
29.14
EBIT growth
10.04
-2.98
13.45
25.69
Net profit growth
53.11
-5.39
25.22
36.73
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
7,809.27
7,996.71
7,730.82
5,561.39
5,471.05
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
7,809.27
7,996.71
7,730.82
5,561.39
5,471.05
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
13.89
5.35
5.8
4.7
3.35
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
915.05
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.36
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
957.85
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,609.65
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.6
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Exec. Director
J P Agarwal
Managing Director
Raju Bista
Managing Director
Vinay Surya
Whole-time Director
K N Karmarkar
Non Executive Director
Urmil Agarwal
Independent Director
Sunil Sikka
Independent Director
Suruchi Aggarwal
Independent Director
Tekan Ghanshyam Keswani
Independent Director
NARESH AGARWAL
Additional Director
RAVINDER KUMAR JAGG
Summary
Surya Roshni Limited (Formerly known Prakash Tubes Limited) was established in 1973 under the leadership of Mr. J.P. Agarwal. The Company acted as a Steel Pipe manufacturer and gradually diversified into Lighting in 1984, PVC pipes in 2010 and consumerdurables like fans and home appliances in 2014-15. The Steel Pipes and Strips business, under the brand Prakash Surya, manufactures a wide range of products, and is Indias largest manufacturer of GI pipes and the largest Exporter of ERW Pipes. The business has further strengthened with the setting up of 3LPE coating facility unit in 2018 (for the Oil & Gas and CGD sector). The Lighting business, under the brand Surya manufactures an array of conventional to modern LED lighting, and is one of the leaders of the lighting industry. The Consumer Durable business offers a variety of Fans and Home Appliances, and is continuously growing the portfolio. The Company has state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities at Kashipur (Uttarakhand) and Malanpur (Madhya Pradesh). Besides, it also has an advanced R&D Centre, the Surya Technology & Innovation Centre (STIC) at Noida. The Company has 2 divisions, comprising of the steel division and the lighting division. The steel division, which commenced operations in 1974, manufactures electrical resistance welded (ERW) steel pipes and tubes, and cold-rolled formed sections and profiles, and cold-rolled (CR) strips. The lighting division, operating since 1983, manufactures flourescent tube lamps (FT
Read More
The Surya Roshni Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹259.35 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Surya Roshni Ltd is ₹5644.39 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Surya Roshni Ltd is 18.94 and 2.69 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Surya Roshni Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Surya Roshni Ltd is ₹233.78 and ₹420.83 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Surya Roshni Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 44.58%, 3 Years at 29.58%, 1 Year at -27.32%, 6 Month at -16.57%, 3 Month at -23.09% and 1 Month at -3.49%.
