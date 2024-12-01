Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
5,554.37
5,469.02
4,931.16
3,883.53
yoy growth (%)
1.56
10.9
26.97
31.01
Raw materials
-4,338.18
-4,234.32
-3,814.17
-2,894.13
As % of sales
78.1
77.42
77.34
74.52
Employee costs
-307.12
-303.8
-268.86
-235.54
As % of sales
5.52
5.55
5.45
6.06
Other costs
-532.11
-577.3
-502.2
-440.84
As % of sales (Other Cost)
9.58
10.55
10.18
11.35
Operating profit
376.96
353.6
345.93
313.02
OPM
6.78
6.46
7.01
8.06
Depreciation
-102.7
-103.47
-87.31
-83.61
Interest expense
-69.79
-114.11
-105.16
-112.72
Other income
4.67
3.35
2.66
0.88
Profit before tax
209.14
139.37
156.12
117.57
Taxes
-52.64
-37.16
-48.08
-31.29
Tax rate
-25.16
-26.66
-30.79
-26.61
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
156.5
102.21
108.04
86.28
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
156.5
102.21
108.03
86.27
yoy growth (%)
53.11
-5.39
25.22
36.73
NPM
2.81
1.86
2.19
2.22
These pipes will be used in Rajasthan and Jharkhand, with a completion timeline of 40 weeks.Read More
