Surya Roshni Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

262.1
(1.06%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:55 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

5,554.37

5,469.02

4,931.16

3,883.53

yoy growth (%)

1.56

10.9

26.97

31.01

Raw materials

-4,338.18

-4,234.32

-3,814.17

-2,894.13

As % of sales

78.1

77.42

77.34

74.52

Employee costs

-307.12

-303.8

-268.86

-235.54

As % of sales

5.52

5.55

5.45

6.06

Other costs

-532.11

-577.3

-502.2

-440.84

As % of sales (Other Cost)

9.58

10.55

10.18

11.35

Operating profit

376.96

353.6

345.93

313.02

OPM

6.78

6.46

7.01

8.06

Depreciation

-102.7

-103.47

-87.31

-83.61

Interest expense

-69.79

-114.11

-105.16

-112.72

Other income

4.67

3.35

2.66

0.88

Profit before tax

209.14

139.37

156.12

117.57

Taxes

-52.64

-37.16

-48.08

-31.29

Tax rate

-25.16

-26.66

-30.79

-26.61

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

156.5

102.21

108.04

86.28

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

156.5

102.21

108.03

86.27

yoy growth (%)

53.11

-5.39

25.22

36.73

NPM

2.81

1.86

2.19

2.22

Surya Roshni Wins ₹214.68 Crore Worth of Pipe Supply Deals

Surya Roshni Wins ₹214.68 Crore Worth of Pipe Supply Deals

1 Dec 2024|06:02 PM

These pipes will be used in Rajasthan and Jharkhand, with a completion timeline of 40 weeks.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

