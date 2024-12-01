iifl-logo-icon 1
Surya Roshni Ltd Cash Flow Statement

259.35
(-7.92%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Surya Roshni FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

209.14

139.37

156.12

117.57

Depreciation

-102.7

-103.47

-87.31

-83.61

Tax paid

-52.64

-37.16

-48.08

-31.29

Working capital

-198.31

152.53

160.56

173.62

Other operating items

Operating

-144.51

151.27

181.29

176.29

Capital expenditure

66.86

175.25

54.94

462.16

Free cash flow

-77.65

326.52

236.23

638.45

Equity raised

2,338.83

2,075.24

1,792.26

1,475.01

Investing

0

3.85

0

-50

Financing

-241.17

44.88

105.55

175.91

Dividends paid

0

0

10.88

6.57

Net in cash

2,020.01

2,450.5

2,144.93

2,245.94

Surya Roshni Wins ₹214.68 Crore Worth of Pipe Supply Deals

Surya Roshni Wins ₹214.68 Crore Worth of Pipe Supply Deals

1 Dec 2024|06:02 PM

These pipes will be used in Rajasthan and Jharkhand, with a completion timeline of 40 weeks.

