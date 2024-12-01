Surya Roshni Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
209.14
139.37
156.12
117.57
Depreciation
-102.7
-103.47
-87.31
-83.61
Tax paid
-52.64
-37.16
-48.08
-31.29
Working capital
-198.31
152.53
160.56
173.62
Other operating items
Operating
-144.51
151.27
181.29
176.29
Capital expenditure
66.86
175.25
54.94
462.16
Free cash flow
-77.65
326.52
236.23
638.45
Equity raised
2,338.83
2,075.24
1,792.26
1,475.01
Investing
0
3.85
0
-50
Financing
-241.17
44.88
105.55
175.91
Dividends paid
0
0
10.88
6.57
Net in cash
2,020.01
2,450.5
2,144.93
2,245.94
