Surya Roshni secures ₹105 Crore order in Gujarat

Surya Roshni Limited announced that it has received a new order worth ₹105.18 Crore, excluding GST. The company has secured this order from an engineering and infrastructure company for supply of pipes with external 3 LPE coating.

Following this development, the company’s counter jumped as much as 4% to ₹269.80 on NSE.

The stated order is awarded by a domestic company. This shall be executed in Gujarat, delivery date for the stated project is scheduled for March 31, 2026. The company established that neither the promoter nor the promoter group companies have any interest in the business awarding the project. Hence, the order does not fall under related party transactions.

The business announced a 117% year-on-year growth in its net profit for the quarter ended September 2025 at ₹74.30 Crore. In the previous corresponding quarter, net profit came in at ₹34.20 Crore. Company’s revenue from operations came in at ₹1,845.20 Crore. This came in 21% y-o-y higher and 15% higher sequentially. Revenue in previous year’s similar quarter stood at ₹1,529 Crore.

Even though the company witnessed pricing headwinds in certain categories, it said the lighting and consumer durable segment logged a healthy jump in its revenue with robust double-digit volume growth in LED lamps, battens, water heaters, and mixer grinders.

EBITDA for the current period under review stood at ₹118 Crore, being 55% higher from previous year.

