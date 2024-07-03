Surya Roshni Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
7,809.27
7,996.71
7,730.82
5,561.39
5,471.05
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
7,809.27
7,996.71
7,730.82
5,561.39
5,471.05
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
13.89
5.35
5.8
4.7
3.35
Total Income
7,823.16
8,002.06
7,736.62
5,566.09
5,474.4
Total Expenditure
7,236.85
7,382.55
7,287.94
5,182.06
5,116.85
PBIDT
586.31
619.51
448.68
384.03
357.55
Interest
24.05
44.85
63.65
69.86
114.13
PBDT
562.26
574.66
385.03
314.17
243.42
Depreciation
117.27
115.41
108.38
102.7
103.47
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
126.87
113.41
78.93
50.81
28.71
Deferred Tax
-11.04
10.32
-7.2
2.35
8.69
Reported Profit After Tax
329.16
335.52
204.92
158.31
102.55
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
329.16
335.52
204.92
158.31
102.55
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
329.16
335.52
204.92
158.31
102.55
EPS (Unit Curr.)
30.51
62.78
38.4
29.35
18.85
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
50
40
40
30
20
Equity
54.24
53.81
53.33
53.61
54.41
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
7.5
7.74
5.8
6.9
6.53
PBDTM(%)
7.19
7.18
4.98
5.64
4.44
PATM(%)
4.21
4.19
2.65
2.84
1.87
These pipes will be used in Rajasthan and Jharkhand, with a completion timeline of 40 weeks.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.