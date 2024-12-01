iifl-logo-icon 1
Surya Roshni Ltd Balance Sheet

244.5
(-2.80%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:34:59 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

54.24

53.81

53.33

53.61

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,109.21

1,807.14

1,491.82

1,311.59

Net Worth

2,163.45

1,860.95

1,545.15

1,365.2

Minority Interest

Debt

16.01

417.77

593.09

732.03

Deferred Tax Liability Net

65.82

76.2

82.08

88.12

Total Liabilities

2,245.28

2,354.92

2,220.32

2,185.35

Fixed Assets

851.73

920.94

995.84

1,038.82

Intangible Assets

Investments

3.85

3.85

3.85

3.85

Deferred Tax Asset Net

10.32

9.23

25.28

24.27

Networking Capital

1,334.26

1,420.22

1,194.56

1,117.48

Inventories

1,086.46

1,151.96

987.09

868.22

Inventory Days

57.05

Sundry Debtors

714.93

744.57

885.42

753.23

Debtor Days

49.49

Other Current Assets

216.61

232.42

239.18

274.03

Sundry Creditors

-368.68

-406.56

-593.56

-480.46

Creditor Days

31.57

Other Current Liabilities

-315.06

-302.17

-323.57

-297.54

Cash

45.12

0.68

0.79

0.93

Total Assets

2,245.28

2,354.92

2,220.32

2,185.35

Surya Roshni : related Articles

Surya Roshni Wins ₹214.68 Crore Worth of Pipe Supply Deals

1 Dec 2024|06:02 PM

These pipes will be used in Rajasthan and Jharkhand, with a completion timeline of 40 weeks.

