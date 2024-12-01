Surya Roshni Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
54.24
53.81
53.33
53.61
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,109.21
1,807.14
1,491.82
1,311.59
Net Worth
2,163.45
1,860.95
1,545.15
1,365.2
Minority Interest
Debt
16.01
417.77
593.09
732.03
Deferred Tax Liability Net
65.82
76.2
82.08
88.12
Total Liabilities
2,245.28
2,354.92
2,220.32
2,185.35
Fixed Assets
851.73
920.94
995.84
1,038.82
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.85
3.85
3.85
3.85
Deferred Tax Asset Net
10.32
9.23
25.28
24.27
Networking Capital
1,334.26
1,420.22
1,194.56
1,117.48
Inventories
1,086.46
1,151.96
987.09
868.22
Inventory Days
57.05
Sundry Debtors
714.93
744.57
885.42
753.23
Debtor Days
49.49
Other Current Assets
216.61
232.42
239.18
274.03
Sundry Creditors
-368.68
-406.56
-593.56
-480.46
Creditor Days
31.57
Other Current Liabilities
-315.06
-302.17
-323.57
-297.54
Cash
45.12
0.68
0.79
0.93
Total Assets
2,245.28
2,354.92
2,220.32
2,185.35
These pipes will be used in Rajasthan and Jharkhand, with a completion timeline of 40 weeks.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.