Surya Roshni Secures Major ₹168.71 Crore Pipe Supply Contract for Gujarat Project

11 Dec 2025 , 10:03 AM

Surya Roshni Ltd said on December 10 that it has received a new order valued at ₹168.71 crore for supplying submerged arc welded MS pipes. The company mentioned in its filing that the order has been placed by a domestic client, although the name of the buyer has not been shared.

As per the contract, the pipes will be supplied for requirements in Gujarat, and the project is expected to be completed by June 2026. Surya Roshni noted that its order pipeline has been improving steadily, supported by consistent demand from infrastructure and utility related projects.

Just last month, the company had secured another order worth ₹105.18 crore from an engineering and infrastructure firm for spiral pipes with external 3LPE coating. The company has also shown strong financial momentum in recent quarters.

Net profit for the September quarter rose sharply to ₹74.3 crore, up 117 percent from ₹34.2 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations increased to ₹1,845.2 crore, compared with ₹1,529 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, reflecting broad based demand across its product lines.

