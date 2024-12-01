Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
1.65
73.93
6.11
-16.35
Op profit growth
7.09
54.11
-5.17
-21.73
EBIT growth
10.72
45.46
-4.66
-19.17
Net profit growth
54.37
43.16
6.49
-8.43
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
6.82
6.47
7.3
8.17
EBIT margin
5.05
4.64
5.55
6.18
Net profit margin
2.84
1.87
2.27
2.26
RoCE
12.21
12.27
10.34
9.78
RoNW
3.03
2.55
2.43
2.33
RoA
1.71
1.23
1.06
0.89
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
29.53
18.85
15.11
14.4
Dividend per share
3
2
1.5
1
Cash EPS
10.37
-0.16
3.58
1.42
Book value per share
255.04
227.76
175.04
160.62
Valuation ratios
P/E
2.93
0.83
3.51
2.49
P/CEPS
8.36
-93.08
14.82
25.19
P/B
0.34
0.06
0.3
0.22
EV/EBIDTA
6.82
4
7.79
6.13
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
6.11
6.51
Tax payout
-25.13
-26.72
-23.82
-27.29
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
47.65
41.3
61.95
60.09
Inventory days
58.61
48.64
58.64
59.45
Creditor days
-27.31
-19.76
-29.64
-20.9
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-4.02
-2.22
-1.99
-1.9
Net debt / equity
0.53
0.87
1.12
1.23
Net debt / op. profit
1.92
3.07
3.77
3.58
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-78.08
-77.41
-74.73
-73.31
Employee costs
-5.52
-5.55
-6.34
-6.26
Other costs
-9.57
-10.55
-11.61
-12.24
These pipes will be used in Rajasthan and Jharkhand, with a completion timeline of 40 weeks.Read More
