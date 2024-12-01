Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Oct-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
62.96%
62.96%
62.96%
62.96%
62.96%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
6.13%
5.48%
5.58%
5.77%
5.61%
Non-Institutions
30.78%
31.26%
31.09%
30.63%
30.52%
Total Non-Promoter
36.91%
36.74%
36.68%
36.41%
36.13%
Custodian
0.12%
0.29%
0.35%
0.61%
0.89%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
These pipes will be used in Rajasthan and Jharkhand, with a completion timeline of 40 weeks.Read More
