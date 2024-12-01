iifl-logo-icon 1
Surya Roshni Ltd AGM

280.05
(19.99%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:29:56 PM

Surya Roshni CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM4 Sep 202412 Aug 2024
AGM 04/09/2024 fixed record date for final dividend and date of AGM Fixed Friday, 23rd August, 2024 as the Record Date for the purpose of determining entitlement of the Members for payment of Final Dividend of Rs. 2.50 per share for the Financial Year 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.08.2024) Summary of the proceedings of 51st Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 4th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/09/2024)

Surya Roshni Wins ₹214.68 Crore Worth of Pipe Supply Deals

1 Dec 2024|06:02 PM

These pipes will be used in Rajasthan and Jharkhand, with a completion timeline of 40 weeks.

