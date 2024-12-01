Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

SURYA ROSHNI LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results declaration of Interim Dividend and the proposal for issuance of Bonus Shares. outcome of board meeting Board approved interim dividend @RS.2.50 per share and record date fixed on 29th November, 2024 Bonus issue declared i the ratio of 1 : 1 in the Board meeting held on 14th November, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

SURYA ROSHNI LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited quarterly results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 to fix the record date for distribution of final dividend for the FY 2023-24 and to fix the date time and mode/venue of Annual General Meeting. Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.08.2024)

SURYA ROSHNI LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider standalone and consolidated audited financial results for the year ended 31st March 2024 and final dividend for the year ended 31st March 2024. Board recommended a final dividend of Rs.2.50 per equity share of Rs.5/- each for the financial year 2023-24 subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing AGM Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting : Audited Financial Results and Final Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.05.2024)

