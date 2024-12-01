iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Surya Roshni Ltd Board Meeting

263.2
(1.17%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:29:59 PM

Surya Roshni CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
SURYA ROSHNI LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results declaration of Interim Dividend and the proposal for issuance of Bonus Shares. outcome of board meeting Board approved interim dividend @RS.2.50 per share and record date fixed on 29th November, 2024 Bonus issue declared i the ratio of 1 : 1 in the Board meeting held on 14th November, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
SURYA ROSHNI LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited quarterly results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 to fix the record date for distribution of final dividend for the FY 2023-24 and to fix the date time and mode/venue of Annual General Meeting. Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.08.2024)
Board Meeting14 May 20246 May 2024
SURYA ROSHNI LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider standalone and consolidated audited financial results for the year ended 31st March 2024 and final dividend for the year ended 31st March 2024. Board recommended a final dividend of Rs.2.50 per equity share of Rs.5/- each for the financial year 2023-24 subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing AGM Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting : Audited Financial Results and Final Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.05.2024)
Board Meeting8 Feb 202431 Jan 2024
SURYA ROSHNI LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 Unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)

Surya Roshni: Related News

Surya Roshni Wins ₹214.68 Crore Worth of Pipe Supply Deals

Surya Roshni Wins ₹214.68 Crore Worth of Pipe Supply Deals

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Dec 2024|06:02 PM

These pipes will be used in Rajasthan and Jharkhand, with a completion timeline of 40 weeks.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Surya Roshni Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.