Surya Roshni Ltd Bonus

264.5
(0.19%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:54 PM

Surya Roshni CORPORATE ACTIONS

20/01/2024calendar-icon
19/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateBonus DateRecord DateBonus Ratio
Bonus26 Dec 20241 Jan 20251 Jan 20251:1
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that SURYA ROSHNI LTD has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Bonus Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company would be on an Ex-Bonus basis with effect from the under-mentioned date:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE SURYA ROSHNI LTD (500336) RECORD DATE 01.01.2025 PURPOSE Issue of 01 (One) Bonus Equity Share of Rs.5/- each for every 01 (One) existing Equity Share of Rs.5/- each held. Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No. 01/01/2025 DR- 789/2024-2025 Note : As informed by the company 108817948 equity shares would be allotted as on January 02,2025 (Refer attached Companys Letter dated December 24,2024).

Surya Roshni: Related News

Surya Roshni Wins ₹214.68 Crore Worth of Pipe Supply Deals

Surya Roshni Wins ₹214.68 Crore Worth of Pipe Supply Deals

1 Dec 2024|06:02 PM

These pipes will be used in Rajasthan and Jharkhand, with a completion timeline of 40 weeks.

