Board Meeting held today, the Directors have declared interim dividend @50% on paid-up value of equity shares i.e. Rs.2.50 per Equity Share ofRs.5/- each of the Company on Pre-Bonus paid-up share capital. Board approved interim dividend @RS.2.50 per share and record date fixed on 29th November, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)