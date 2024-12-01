|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|14 Nov 2024
|29 Nov 2024
|29 Nov 2024
|2.5
|50
|Interim
|Board Meeting held today, the Directors have declared interim dividend @50% on paid-up value of equity shares i.e. Rs.2.50 per Equity Share ofRs.5/- each of the Company on Pre-Bonus paid-up share capital. Board approved interim dividend @RS.2.50 per share and record date fixed on 29th November, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
|Dividend
|14 May 2024
|23 Aug 2024
|23 Aug 2024
|2.5
|50
|Final
|Board recommended a final dividend of Rs.2.50 per equity share of Rs.5/- each for the financial year 2023-24 subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing AGM
Invest wise with Expert advice
