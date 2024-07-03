Surya Roshni Ltd Summary

Surya Roshni Limited (Formerly known Prakash Tubes Limited) was established in 1973 under the leadership of Mr. J.P. Agarwal. The Company acted as a Steel Pipe manufacturer and gradually diversified into Lighting in 1984, PVC pipes in 2010 and consumerdurables like fans and home appliances in 2014-15. The Steel Pipes and Strips business, under the brand Prakash Surya, manufactures a wide range of products, and is Indias largest manufacturer of GI pipes and the largest Exporter of ERW Pipes. The business has further strengthened with the setting up of 3LPE coating facility unit in 2018 (for the Oil & Gas and CGD sector). The Lighting business, under the brand Surya manufactures an array of conventional to modern LED lighting, and is one of the leaders of the lighting industry. The Consumer Durable business offers a variety of Fans and Home Appliances, and is continuously growing the portfolio. The Company has state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities at Kashipur (Uttarakhand) and Malanpur (Madhya Pradesh). Besides, it also has an advanced R&D Centre, the Surya Technology & Innovation Centre (STIC) at Noida. The Company has 2 divisions, comprising of the steel division and the lighting division. The steel division, which commenced operations in 1974, manufactures electrical resistance welded (ERW) steel pipes and tubes, and cold-rolled formed sections and profiles, and cold-rolled (CR) strips. The lighting division, operating since 1983, manufactures flourescent tube lamps (FTL), general lighting systems (GLS), glass shells for GLS lamps, tubular glass shells, FTL filaments, GLS filaments, and sodium and mercury vapour lamps. The lamps are sold under the Surya brand. A backward intergration to manufacture lead glass tubings and an expansion of capacities of the lighting division were undertaken in 1993. The company recently completed a project to manufacture halogen lamps and decorative lamps. Its backward integration project to manufacture ribbon glass shells, FTL tube drawing lines, GLS filaments, FTL filaments, GLS caps and GLS chains, is under implementation, out of which two GLS lamp groups, GLS lamp filament and automatic FTL packing machine were completed in 1995-96. The technologies for the above projects are from GB Glass, UK, and Falma, Switzerland. The projects for GLS lamps, GLS filaments, lamp caps and electrostatic coating were also completed in 1995-96, while those for ribbon glass shells and tube drawing projects, will get over in 1998. All the products except ribbon shells are totally for captive consumption. Surya Roshni has also set up a joint venture with Osram, under the name Osram Surya Pvt Ltd to manufacture compact flourescent lamps.During the year 2006-07, Company started manufacturing Energy Saving Lamp. One Chain of CFL capable to manufacture lamps of all varities ranging from 5W to 23W was installed with an annual capacity of 12 Million Pieces and PCB Chain with approx. 6 Million Pieces was commissioned. It started using Natural Gas as Fuel replacing existing Fossil fuel, thus improve the quality & efficiency of machine and products.During year 2007-08, the Company extended its manufacturing of Energy Saving Lamp. In addition to chains installed last year capable to manufacture Energy Saving Lamps of all varities ranging from 5W to 23W, one more CFL chain for Spiral CFL Lamps and one G.E. make Automatic Chain for production of CFL were installed during the current year by which the capacity enhanced to 24 Million Pieces per annum. In addition to Natural Gas division it started to use Oxygen and Nitrogen Gas to bring the input cost low.During the year 2008-09, the Company commissioned a new Cold Rolling mill with Automatic Gauge Control (AGC) to increase the capacity of Cold Rolling Segment and to improve the quality of CR Product. It revamped the Luminaire Business Group (LBG) for Luminaires / HID Lamps & High Masts from Public Sector Undertakings / Public Work Departments and Local bodies as well as from wide spectrum of Industrial & Commercial Luminiaire Buyers. Apart from this, it installed One CFL Chain with world class technology from GE Europe. Surya Global Steel Tubes Limited became subsidiary of Company for acquiring 74.33% equity shares in the same. This subsidiary company purchased land admeasuring 63 acre in area of Anjar, Bhuj, in Gujarat for setting up a unit to manufacture 2 lacs M.T of Spiral welded Steel Pipes at project costing Rs. 225 Crores during year 2009.During 2009-10, the Company commissioned one hydrogen annealing plant which improved the quality of cold rolled product. It commissioned sixth galvanizing plant which has increased the capacity by 40000 MT per year. Solid State Welder and Hydro testing Machine was installed in Pipe Mill. One Gas Gen Set of 1.75MW was installed during the year which improved In- house generation of power. Unit set up new production facilities for manufacturing of FTL, CFL, PCB, HID, and PVC products in the said expansion. Malanpur Unit installed one CFL Line to produce T-3 Type Compact Fluorescent Lamps with capacity of 6 million pieces per annum .Unit added capacity in Cap Plant by installing new Furnace and adding one vitriting and one pinning machine. It started PCB Production for CFL lamps with SMT/ Auto Insertion Technology. During the year 2009-10, ERW unit of High Mast Division with a installed capacity of 25000 MT per annum started commercial production. The Subsidiary Company, Surya Global Steel Tubes Limited started commercial production of spiral pipe project with capacity of 60000 MT in January, 2010 at Anjar, Bhuj ( State of Gujarat). The Company expanded its Kashipur unit by setting up FTL,CFL,PCB,HID and PVC plants inaugurated in Uttarakhand effective on 25th March, 2010.During the year 2010-11, the Company commissioned one 1.75 MW Gas Gen Set which has improved In- house generation of power cost and contributed in emission reduction. Malanpur Unit installed on Ribbon Machine a Stirrer system from SORG, Germany for better glass / quality of shells and further one assembly building was built to accommodate all the 8 CFL assembly lines, thereby improving the MHR and reduction in wastages. The Company commissioned High Mast Fabrication Machinery and the state of Art Galvanizing plant of High Mast/ Poles and ERW pipes. Furthermore , the division has started production of High Mast and Poles and produced 1025 MT during the year. In the Subsidiary Company, Surya Global Steel Tubes Limited, the two phases of Spiral Mill with capacity of 60,000 M.T & 1,40,000 MT respectively and ERW Pipe Project with capacity of 100000 MT per annum were commissioned and commercial production started at Bhuj, in Gujarat during 2010-11.The Company launched colourful range of Ceiling, Table, Pedestal, Wall mounted and domestic Exhaust fans under the brand name SURYA in 2013-14. During year 2014-15, it added Surya Home Appliances business by introducing heating products like water heaters, heat convectors immersion rods in October and subsequently adding irons and mixers.During 2017-18, the Company launched several innovative LEDs like dynamic colour changing lamps, app-controlled lights, dimming lights, motionsensors and solar lights, among others. It augmented the fans portfolio by launching higher premium fans range with automatic colour changing LED Lights, electroplated finish, aero-dynamically designed blades and wood-finish aluminium blades. It introduced fans with anti-dust technology, which attract 50% less dust than a regular fan and developed a 32W super-efficient BLDC fan, which saves around 60% energy as compared to conventional fan. It introduced new models of energy-efficient and BEE fivestar rated fans.Companys New Steel Pipe Plant at Hindupur (A.P.) which commissioned in March, 2017 for manufacture of ERW (GI, Black, Section) pipes expanded further its production capacity to 1,50,000 M.T.P.A. in November, 2017. The erstwhile Surya Global Steel Tubes Limited (e-SGSTL) merged with Company effective from 11 January, 2018 through the approved Scheme of Amalgamation by Chandigarh Tribunal. The Kandla and Mundra Port manufactured API 5L X - 70 PSL2 Grade pipe for Oil & Gas Industry. The Company established worlds one of the best 3LPE Coating facility having latest technology from Selmer, Netherland at its unit and commenced Commercial Production on November 05, 2018 for 3LPE Coated Pipe Manufacturing Unit with an installed capacity of 18,50,000 Sq. mtr. for External and 11,00,000 Sq. mtr. Internal Coating for pipes ranging from 4 to 64 diameter. The expansion at Hindupur Unit (A.P) was commissioned with capacity of 2 lakh M.T per annum of ERW Pipes along with Galvanized Pipes in 2019-20.The Company commissioned third galvanized plant at Hindupur from March 2021. It completed expansion of hree-line LPE Coating at Anjar and started commercial production from 31st March, 2021. The Company commenced Commercial Production of its second line for manufacturing of 3LPE Coated Pipes at Anjar, Gujarat with an installed capacity of 9 Lakh square meter per annum over and above the existing installed capacity of 18,50,000 Sq. mtr. in 2021. It introduced more premium range of LED Downlighters, Battens, Lamps, Street Lights, Flood Lights, other decorative luminaires.In 2022, the Company commissioned large-dia section pipe facility with Direct Forming Technology (DFT) at Malanpur, Madhya Pradesh having installed capacity of 36,000 MTPA on 14 April, 2022.In 2023, the Company commenced manufacturing of LED component in Lighting units (LED Drivers/PCB/MCPCBs/ Mechanical Housing/LED diffusor).