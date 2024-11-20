SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹155
Prev. Close₹149.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹423.38
Day's High₹158.8
Day's Low₹142.35
52 Week's High₹151.6
52 Week's Low₹118.15
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)190.66
P/E29.66
EPS5.03
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.97
0.91
0.91
0.91
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
13.77
6.31
2.79
3.45
Net Worth
14.74
7.22
3.7
4.36
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,216.9
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,139.7
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,299.7
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.45
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
ANUJ DOSAJH
Executive Director
RAMAKRISHNAN BALASUNDARAM AIYER
Executive Director
AJAY RAINA
Independent Director
RAJIV MATHUR
Independent Director
Satya Jagannathan
Independent Director
Ashutosh Anilkumar Vadanagekar
Independent Director
Neeraj Bhagat
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kirti Jain
Summary
Apex Ecotech Limited was incorporated as Apex Ecotech Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated April 01, 2009, in Maharashtra- Pune. Subsequently, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed from Apex Ecotech Private Limited to Apex Ecotech Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 02, 2024 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Processing Centre. The Company offers comprehensive solutions for water & wastewater management. The Company is involved in distributing a sustainable and cost-effective solution for water purification and water desalination system.The Company services include setting up Raw Water Treatment for industrial processes, Effluent & Sewage Treatment Plants to meet pollution norms, providing Sludge Dewatering Equipment, recycling of pretreated wastewater through Membrane systems (Ultrafiltration, Nano Filtration, Reverse Osmosis, Disc Type RO etc.) and Thermal / Vapor Compression-based Evaporators & Crystallizers for Zero Liquid Discharge Systems. Furthermore, it provide after sales support along with Operation & Maintenance services to clients.The Company specialize in delivering turnkey projects in the field of water & wastewater treatment, offering efficient solutions for wastewater recycling and zero liquid discharge (ZLD) systems. It also specialize in delivering turnkey projects in the field of water & wastewater treatment, offering efficient solutions for wastewater r
The Apex Ecotech Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹144.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Apex Ecotech Ltd is ₹190.66 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Apex Ecotech Ltd is 29.66 and 4.88 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Apex Ecotech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Apex Ecotech Ltd is ₹118.15 and ₹151.6 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Apex Ecotech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at -0.69%.
