Summary

Apex Ecotech Limited was incorporated as Apex Ecotech Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated April 01, 2009, in Maharashtra- Pune. Subsequently, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed from Apex Ecotech Private Limited to Apex Ecotech Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 02, 2024 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Processing Centre. The Company offers comprehensive solutions for water & wastewater management. The Company is involved in distributing a sustainable and cost-effective solution for water purification and water desalination system.The Company services include setting up Raw Water Treatment for industrial processes, Effluent & Sewage Treatment Plants to meet pollution norms, providing Sludge Dewatering Equipment, recycling of pretreated wastewater through Membrane systems (Ultrafiltration, Nano Filtration, Reverse Osmosis, Disc Type RO etc.) and Thermal / Vapor Compression-based Evaporators & Crystallizers for Zero Liquid Discharge Systems. Furthermore, it provide after sales support along with Operation & Maintenance services to clients.The Company specialize in delivering turnkey projects in the field of water & wastewater treatment, offering efficient solutions for wastewater recycling and zero liquid discharge (ZLD) systems. It also specialize in delivering turnkey projects in the field of water & wastewater treatment, offering efficient solutions for wastewater r

Read More