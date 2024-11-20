iifl-logo-icon 1
Apex Ecotech Ltd Share Price

144.6
(-3.08%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:31:31 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open155
  • Day's High158.8
  • 52 Wk High151.6
  • Prev. Close149.2
  • Day's Low142.35
  • 52 Wk Low 118.15
  • Turnover (lac)423.38
  • P/E29.66
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS5.03
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)190.66
  • Div. Yield0
Apex Ecotech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

155

Prev. Close

149.2

Turnover(Lac.)

423.38

Day's High

158.8

Day's Low

142.35

52 Week's High

151.6

52 Week's Low

118.15

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

190.66

P/E

29.66

EPS

5.03

Divi. Yield

0

Apex Ecotech Ltd Corporate Action

Apex Ecotech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Apex Ecotech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:54 AM
Dec-2024Nov-2024Nov-2024Jul-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.28%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.28%

Non-Promoter- 7.64%

Institutions: 7.64%

Non-Institutions: 23.06%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Apex Ecotech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.97

0.91

0.91

0.91

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

13.77

6.31

2.79

3.45

Net Worth

14.74

7.22

3.7

4.36

Minority Interest

Apex Ecotech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,216.9

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,139.7

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,299.7

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.45

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Apex Ecotech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

ANUJ DOSAJH

Executive Director

RAMAKRISHNAN BALASUNDARAM AIYER

Executive Director

AJAY RAINA

Independent Director

RAJIV MATHUR

Independent Director

Satya Jagannathan

Independent Director

Ashutosh Anilkumar Vadanagekar

Independent Director

Neeraj Bhagat

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kirti Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Apex Ecotech Ltd

Summary

Apex Ecotech Limited was incorporated as Apex Ecotech Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated April 01, 2009, in Maharashtra- Pune. Subsequently, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed from Apex Ecotech Private Limited to Apex Ecotech Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 02, 2024 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Processing Centre. The Company offers comprehensive solutions for water & wastewater management. The Company is involved in distributing a sustainable and cost-effective solution for water purification and water desalination system.The Company services include setting up Raw Water Treatment for industrial processes, Effluent & Sewage Treatment Plants to meet pollution norms, providing Sludge Dewatering Equipment, recycling of pretreated wastewater through Membrane systems (Ultrafiltration, Nano Filtration, Reverse Osmosis, Disc Type RO etc.) and Thermal / Vapor Compression-based Evaporators & Crystallizers for Zero Liquid Discharge Systems. Furthermore, it provide after sales support along with Operation & Maintenance services to clients.The Company specialize in delivering turnkey projects in the field of water & wastewater treatment, offering efficient solutions for wastewater recycling and zero liquid discharge (ZLD) systems. It also specialize in delivering turnkey projects in the field of water & wastewater treatment, offering efficient solutions for wastewater r
Company FAQs

What is the Apex Ecotech Ltd share price today?

The Apex Ecotech Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹144.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Apex Ecotech Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Apex Ecotech Ltd is ₹190.66 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Apex Ecotech Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Apex Ecotech Ltd is 29.66 and 4.88 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Apex Ecotech Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Apex Ecotech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Apex Ecotech Ltd is ₹118.15 and ₹151.6 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Apex Ecotech Ltd?

Apex Ecotech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at -0.69%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Apex Ecotech Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Apex Ecotech Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.29 %
Institutions - 7.64 %
Public - 23.07 %

