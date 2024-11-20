Apex Ecotech Ltd Summary

Apex Ecotech Limited was incorporated as Apex Ecotech Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated April 01, 2009, in Maharashtra- Pune. Subsequently, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed from Apex Ecotech Private Limited to Apex Ecotech Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 02, 2024 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Processing Centre. The Company offers comprehensive solutions for water & wastewater management. The Company is involved in distributing a sustainable and cost-effective solution for water purification and water desalination system.The Company services include setting up Raw Water Treatment for industrial processes, Effluent & Sewage Treatment Plants to meet pollution norms, providing Sludge Dewatering Equipment, recycling of pretreated wastewater through Membrane systems (Ultrafiltration, Nano Filtration, Reverse Osmosis, Disc Type RO etc.) and Thermal / Vapor Compression-based Evaporators & Crystallizers for Zero Liquid Discharge Systems. Furthermore, it provide after sales support along with Operation & Maintenance services to clients.The Company specialize in delivering turnkey projects in the field of water & wastewater treatment, offering efficient solutions for wastewater recycling and zero liquid discharge (ZLD) systems. It also specialize in delivering turnkey projects in the field of water & wastewater treatment, offering efficient solutions for wastewater recycling and zero liquid discharge (ZLD) systems.The Company in year 2012, commissioned its first Zero Liquid Discharge Plant in Pharma sector; commissioned further 1st Zero Liquid Discharge Plant in Automobile sector in 2015. The Company developed inhouse electrocoagulation system based on low sacrificial electrodes to treat complex effluents in 2016. It commissioned 1st Mil Scale Filtration Plant outside India in Steel sector in 2017; commissioned EDR technology on wastewater in India in year 2020 and in 2023, the Company commissioned 1st Mechanical Vapor Recompression (MVR) technology based Evaporator system. The Company is proposing the Public Issue of upto 35,00,000 Fresh Issue Equity Shares.