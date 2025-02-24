Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹253.6
Prev. Close₹266.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹13.02
Day's High₹253.6
Day's Low₹253.6
52 Week's High₹295.05
52 Week's Low₹266.95
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)811.52
P/E31.37
EPS8.48
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
2,832.7
|40.38
|78,577.88
|514
|1.34
|3,041.42
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
3,285.2
|92.97
|39,571.81
|103.18
|0.36
|1,452.71
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
843.55
|78.34
|20,398.71
|77.33
|0
|400.02
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
879.75
|48.27
|17,113.04
|80.56
|0.44
|727.71
|127.81
Grindwell Norton Ltd
GRINDWELL
1,480.8
|45.92
|16,672.22
|83.55
|1.13
|679.87
|184.81
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Indef Manufacturing Ltd
Summary
No Record Found
Read More
The Indef Manufacturing Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹253.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Indef Manufacturing Ltd is ₹811.52 Cr. as of 24 Feb ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Indef Manufacturing Ltd is 31.37 and 3.89 as of 24 Feb ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Indef Manufacturing Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Indef Manufacturing Ltd is ₹266.95 and ₹295.05 as of 24 Feb ‘25
Indef Manufacturing Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.