Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
2,788.15
|39.69
|77,226.53
|514
|1.36
|3,041.42
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
3,200.65
|89.64
|38,152.06
|103.18
|0.37
|1,452.71
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
846.75
|73.91
|19,246.82
|77.33
|0
|400.02
|82.06
Grindwell Norton Ltd
GRINDWELL
1,507.35
|46.04
|16,715.4
|83.55
|1.13
|679.87
|184.81
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
864.75
|46.27
|16,401.94
|80.56
|0.46
|727.71
|127.81
No Record Found
