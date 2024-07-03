iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Yuken India Ltd Share Price

1,073.9
(-1.15%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:04:59 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,102.7
  • Day's High1,105
  • 52 Wk High1,569.9
  • Prev. Close1,086.4
  • Day's Low1,073.9
  • 52 Wk Low 629.55
  • Turnover (lac)6.14
  • P/E82.98
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value216.64
  • EPS13.14
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,396.07
  • Div. Yield0.14
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Yuken India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

1,102.7

Prev. Close

1,086.4

Turnover(Lac.)

6.14

Day's High

1,105

Day's Low

1,073.9

52 Week's High

1,569.9

52 Week's Low

629.55

Book Value

216.64

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,396.07

P/E

82.98

EPS

13.14

Divi. Yield

0.14

Yuken India Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Aug, 2024

arrow

22 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.5

arrow

Yuken India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Yuken India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:28 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 44.61%

Foreign: 44.61%

Indian: 11.54%

Non-Promoter- 1.57%

Institutions: 1.57%

Non-Institutions: 42.26%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Yuken India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13

12

12

12

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

262.3

187.19

180.84

176.91

Net Worth

275.3

199.19

192.84

188.91

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

183.36

203.74

229.16

193.79

yoy growth (%)

-10

-11.09

18.24

-1.95

Raw materials

-100.39

-109.45

-124.65

-99.09

As % of sales

54.75

53.72

54.39

51.13

Employee costs

-28.01

-30.44

-31.7

-28.53

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

9.59

4.17

13.2

0.66

Depreciation

-4.83

-4.26

-3.08

-3.87

Tax paid

-2.08

1.79

-4.52

3.41

Working capital

-20.53

135.85

2.35

8.79

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-10

-11.09

18.24

-1.95

Op profit growth

-8.56

-30.55

128.8

-4.98

EBIT growth

32.85

-34.39

192.7

30.27

Net profit growth

25.82

-31.29

998.68

2,267.36

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

422.54

372.44

331.12

213.06

242.16

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

422.54

372.44

331.12

213.06

242.16

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

5.27

5.98

4.17

10.41

4.06

View Annually Results

Yuken India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,216.9

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,139.7

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,299.7

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.45

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Yuken India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

R Srinivasan

Independent Director

Premchander

Managing Director

C P Rangachar

Non Executive Director

Vidya Rangachar

Non Executive Director

Hideharu Nagahisa

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Hidemi Yasuki

Independent Director

Indira Prem Menon

Whole-time Director

Yoshitake Tanaka

Independent Director

K Chandrashekhar Sharma

Independent Director

Tadimalla Parabhahman

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Yuken India Ltd

Summary

Yuken India Limited (YIL) was established on 28th June, 1976 in Technical and Financial Collaboration with Yuken Kogyo Company Limited, Japan (YKC), a global leader in Oil Hydraulic Equipment. The manufacturing facilities are located in Malur, near Bangalore. In the last 40 years, YIL grew steadily to become the preferred source for Hydraulics. The Company is carrying on the manufacturing of hydraulic valves, pumps, systems and cast iron castings.The Company commenced commercial production of hydraulic equipment in 1978 in technical collaboration with Yuken Kogyo, Japan. Yuken, Japan, holds a 40% stake in the company. In 1986, it acquired facilities for producing intricate iron castings required for its hydraulics division. In 1989, it set up SAI INDIA LIMITED (SIL), a joint venture with SAI Spa of ITALY to manufacture high torque hydraulic motors. To ensure supply of high Quality Castings, essential for Hydraulic components, YIL took over a running foundry in 1986. A world class foundry was set in Malur (about 40kms from Bangalore) with an HWS high pressure molding line, to supply quality castings globally. It came out with a Rs 60-lac public issue in Apr.91 to part-finance the modernisation-cum-expansion project for its hydraulics and foundry divisions to manufacture new range of products and upgrading the manufacturing process to improve the existing range of products. Besides pumps and valves, YIL also manufactures cylinders, accumulators and power packs. The company ente
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Yuken India Ltd share price today?

The Yuken India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1073.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Yuken India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Yuken India Ltd is ₹1396.07 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Yuken India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Yuken India Ltd is 82.98 and 5.07 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Yuken India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Yuken India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Yuken India Ltd is ₹629.55 and ₹1569.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Yuken India Ltd?

Yuken India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 12.17%, 3 Years at 22.60%, 1 Year at 43.38%, 6 Month at -7.35%, 3 Month at -6.77% and 1 Month at -4.21%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Yuken India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Yuken India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 56.16 %
Institutions - 1.58 %
Public - 42.27 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Yuken India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.