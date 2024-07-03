SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹1,102.7
Prev. Close₹1,086.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹6.14
Day's High₹1,105
Day's Low₹1,073.9
52 Week's High₹1,569.9
52 Week's Low₹629.55
Book Value₹216.64
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,396.07
P/E82.98
EPS13.14
Divi. Yield0.14
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13
12
12
12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
262.3
187.19
180.84
176.91
Net Worth
275.3
199.19
192.84
188.91
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
183.36
203.74
229.16
193.79
yoy growth (%)
-10
-11.09
18.24
-1.95
Raw materials
-100.39
-109.45
-124.65
-99.09
As % of sales
54.75
53.72
54.39
51.13
Employee costs
-28.01
-30.44
-31.7
-28.53
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
9.59
4.17
13.2
0.66
Depreciation
-4.83
-4.26
-3.08
-3.87
Tax paid
-2.08
1.79
-4.52
3.41
Working capital
-20.53
135.85
2.35
8.79
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-10
-11.09
18.24
-1.95
Op profit growth
-8.56
-30.55
128.8
-4.98
EBIT growth
32.85
-34.39
192.7
30.27
Net profit growth
25.82
-31.29
998.68
2,267.36
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
422.54
372.44
331.12
213.06
242.16
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
422.54
372.44
331.12
213.06
242.16
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
5.27
5.98
4.17
10.41
4.06
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,216.9
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,139.7
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,299.7
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.45
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
R Srinivasan
Independent Director
Premchander
Managing Director
C P Rangachar
Non Executive Director
Vidya Rangachar
Non Executive Director
Hideharu Nagahisa
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Hidemi Yasuki
Independent Director
Indira Prem Menon
Whole-time Director
Yoshitake Tanaka
Independent Director
K Chandrashekhar Sharma
Independent Director
Tadimalla Parabhahman
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Yuken India Ltd
Summary
Yuken India Limited (YIL) was established on 28th June, 1976 in Technical and Financial Collaboration with Yuken Kogyo Company Limited, Japan (YKC), a global leader in Oil Hydraulic Equipment. The manufacturing facilities are located in Malur, near Bangalore. In the last 40 years, YIL grew steadily to become the preferred source for Hydraulics. The Company is carrying on the manufacturing of hydraulic valves, pumps, systems and cast iron castings.The Company commenced commercial production of hydraulic equipment in 1978 in technical collaboration with Yuken Kogyo, Japan. Yuken, Japan, holds a 40% stake in the company. In 1986, it acquired facilities for producing intricate iron castings required for its hydraulics division. In 1989, it set up SAI INDIA LIMITED (SIL), a joint venture with SAI Spa of ITALY to manufacture high torque hydraulic motors. To ensure supply of high Quality Castings, essential for Hydraulic components, YIL took over a running foundry in 1986. A world class foundry was set in Malur (about 40kms from Bangalore) with an HWS high pressure molding line, to supply quality castings globally. It came out with a Rs 60-lac public issue in Apr.91 to part-finance the modernisation-cum-expansion project for its hydraulics and foundry divisions to manufacture new range of products and upgrading the manufacturing process to improve the existing range of products. Besides pumps and valves, YIL also manufactures cylinders, accumulators and power packs. The company ente
Read More
The Yuken India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1073.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Yuken India Ltd is ₹1396.07 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Yuken India Ltd is 82.98 and 5.07 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Yuken India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Yuken India Ltd is ₹629.55 and ₹1569.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Yuken India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 12.17%, 3 Years at 22.60%, 1 Year at 43.38%, 6 Month at -7.35%, 3 Month at -6.77% and 1 Month at -4.21%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.