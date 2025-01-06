Yuken India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
9.59
4.17
13.2
0.66
Depreciation
-4.83
-4.26
-3.08
-3.87
Tax paid
-2.08
1.79
-4.52
3.41
Working capital
-20.53
135.85
2.35
8.79
Other operating items
Operating
-17.85
137.55
7.95
8.98
Capital expenditure
10.77
16.76
8.33
-44.42
Free cash flow
-7.08
154.31
16.28
-35.43
Equity raised
339.74
232.63
102.17
102
Investing
0
3.76
0.42
4.14
Financing
-7.54
62.95
61.02
71.85
Dividends paid
0
0
0.6
0.29
Net in cash
325.12
453.65
180.49
142.86
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.