Yuken India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,027.35
(-5.44%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Yuken India FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

9.59

4.17

13.2

0.66

Depreciation

-4.83

-4.26

-3.08

-3.87

Tax paid

-2.08

1.79

-4.52

3.41

Working capital

-20.53

135.85

2.35

8.79

Other operating items

Operating

-17.85

137.55

7.95

8.98

Capital expenditure

10.77

16.76

8.33

-44.42

Free cash flow

-7.08

154.31

16.28

-35.43

Equity raised

339.74

232.63

102.17

102

Investing

0

3.76

0.42

4.14

Financing

-7.54

62.95

61.02

71.85

Dividends paid

0

0

0.6

0.29

Net in cash

325.12

453.65

180.49

142.86

