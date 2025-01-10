Yuken India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13
12
12
12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
262.3
187.19
180.84
176.91
Net Worth
275.3
199.19
192.84
188.91
Minority Interest
Debt
58.87
99.68
88.81
81.18
Deferred Tax Liability Net
10.64
8.22
3.45
2.5
Total Liabilities
344.81
307.09
285.1
272.59
Fixed Assets
171.44
147.5
109.16
85.55
Intangible Assets
Investments
12.11
12.13
10.13
12.77
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.77
2.06
0.1
0.26
Networking Capital
148.04
142.55
161.36
167.92
Inventories
65.44
60.81
151.27
177.38
Inventory Days
353.09
Sundry Debtors
107.56
103.51
103.92
88.34
Debtor Days
175.85
Other Current Assets
56.7
53.14
44.35
40.91
Sundry Creditors
-38.15
-53.62
-49.12
-41.36
Creditor Days
82.33
Other Current Liabilities
-43.51
-21.29
-89.06
-97.35
Cash
10.47
2.85
4.36
6.08
Total Assets
344.83
307.09
285.11
272.58
