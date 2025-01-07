iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Yuken India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,045.85
(1.80%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:19:57 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Yuken India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

183.36

203.74

229.16

193.79

yoy growth (%)

-10

-11.09

18.24

-1.95

Raw materials

-100.39

-109.45

-124.65

-99.09

As % of sales

54.75

53.72

54.39

51.13

Employee costs

-28.01

-30.44

-31.7

-28.53

As % of sales

15.27

14.94

13.83

14.72

Other costs

-42.63

-50.37

-53.4

-57.69

As % of sales (Other Cost)

23.25

24.72

23.3

29.76

Operating profit

12.31

13.47

19.39

8.47

OPM

6.71

6.61

8.46

4.37

Depreciation

-4.83

-4.26

-3.08

-3.87

Interest expense

-8.14

-9.17

-7.14

-6.29

Other income

10.25

4.14

4.04

2.35

Profit before tax

9.59

4.17

13.2

0.66

Taxes

-2.08

1.79

-4.52

3.41

Tax rate

-21.7

43.02

-34.23

515.62

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

7.51

5.96

8.68

4.07

Exceptional items

0

0

0

-3.28

Net profit

7.51

5.96

8.68

0.79

yoy growth (%)

25.82

-31.29

998.68

2,267.36

NPM

4.09

2.92

3.79

0.4

Yuken India : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Yuken India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.