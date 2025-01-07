Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
183.36
203.74
229.16
193.79
yoy growth (%)
-10
-11.09
18.24
-1.95
Raw materials
-100.39
-109.45
-124.65
-99.09
As % of sales
54.75
53.72
54.39
51.13
Employee costs
-28.01
-30.44
-31.7
-28.53
As % of sales
15.27
14.94
13.83
14.72
Other costs
-42.63
-50.37
-53.4
-57.69
As % of sales (Other Cost)
23.25
24.72
23.3
29.76
Operating profit
12.31
13.47
19.39
8.47
OPM
6.71
6.61
8.46
4.37
Depreciation
-4.83
-4.26
-3.08
-3.87
Interest expense
-8.14
-9.17
-7.14
-6.29
Other income
10.25
4.14
4.04
2.35
Profit before tax
9.59
4.17
13.2
0.66
Taxes
-2.08
1.79
-4.52
3.41
Tax rate
-21.7
43.02
-34.23
515.62
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
7.51
5.96
8.68
4.07
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-3.28
Net profit
7.51
5.96
8.68
0.79
yoy growth (%)
25.82
-31.29
998.68
2,267.36
NPM
4.09
2.92
3.79
0.4
