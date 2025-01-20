iifl-logo-icon 1
Yuken India Ltd Key Ratios

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-12.01

-9.61

28.53

4.73

Op profit growth

-4.92

-34.17

340.74

-36.15

EBIT growth

39.01

-42.27

1,033.55

-56.68

Net profit growth

67.85

-55.95

-253

131.69

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

6.65

6.15

8.45

2.46

EBIT margin

7.44

4.71

7.37

0.83

Net profit margin

2.46

1.29

2.65

-2.22

RoCE

5.32

5.2

15.64

1.45

RoNW

0.74

0.68

3.41

-2.25

RoA

0.44

0.35

1.4

-0.96

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

4.23

2.4

23.86

0

Dividend per share

0.6

0.6

2

1

Cash EPS

-2.88

-3.69

5.17

-33.43

Book value per share

148.39

144.8

184.36

162

Valuation ratios

P/E

108.71

135.41

41.89

0

P/CEPS

-159.13

-87.94

193.18

-7.84

P/B

3.09

2.24

5.42

1.61

EV/EBIDTA

26.5

27.25

50.21

53.6

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

8.44

-7.77

Tax payout

-11.47

444.98

-38.42

-65.5

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

145.8

117.77

96.53

107.9

Inventory days

327.16

172.8

52.11

61.93

Creditor days

-97.99

-81.08

-78.2

-83.99

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.56

-1.04

-2.42

-0.26

Net debt / equity

0.56

0.73

1.3

1.38

Net debt / op. profit

7.04

8.52

3.18

13.1

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-46.92

-45.05

-47.8

-47.46

Employee costs

-16.66

-16.31

-16.05

-16.89

Other costs

-29.76

-32.46

-27.68

-33.16

