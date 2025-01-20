Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-12.01
-9.61
28.53
4.73
Op profit growth
-4.92
-34.17
340.74
-36.15
EBIT growth
39.01
-42.27
1,033.55
-56.68
Net profit growth
67.85
-55.95
-253
131.69
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
6.65
6.15
8.45
2.46
EBIT margin
7.44
4.71
7.37
0.83
Net profit margin
2.46
1.29
2.65
-2.22
RoCE
5.32
5.2
15.64
1.45
RoNW
0.74
0.68
3.41
-2.25
RoA
0.44
0.35
1.4
-0.96
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
4.23
2.4
23.86
0
Dividend per share
0.6
0.6
2
1
Cash EPS
-2.88
-3.69
5.17
-33.43
Book value per share
148.39
144.8
184.36
162
Valuation ratios
P/E
108.71
135.41
41.89
0
P/CEPS
-159.13
-87.94
193.18
-7.84
P/B
3.09
2.24
5.42
1.61
EV/EBIDTA
26.5
27.25
50.21
53.6
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
8.44
-7.77
Tax payout
-11.47
444.98
-38.42
-65.5
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
145.8
117.77
96.53
107.9
Inventory days
327.16
172.8
52.11
61.93
Creditor days
-97.99
-81.08
-78.2
-83.99
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.56
-1.04
-2.42
-0.26
Net debt / equity
0.56
0.73
1.3
1.38
Net debt / op. profit
7.04
8.52
3.18
13.1
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-46.92
-45.05
-47.8
-47.46
Employee costs
-16.66
-16.31
-16.05
-16.89
Other costs
-29.76
-32.46
-27.68
-33.16
