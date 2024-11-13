|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|YUKEN INDIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting intimation for the unaudited financial results for the second quarter and half year ended as on 30th September 2024. Outcome of the Board meeting for the second quarter ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Aug 2024
|31 Jul 2024
|YUKEN INDIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The unaudited Financial statements for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Outcome of the Board meeting held on 07th August, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 May 2024
|15 May 2024
|YUKEN INDIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior intimation of Board meeting to be held on 22-05-2024. Outcome of the Board meeting of Financial results and dividend (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|6 Feb 2024
|YUKEN INDIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 14th February 2024 at 12.00 Noon inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the third quarter ended 31st December 2023. Outcome of the Board meeting held on 14th February 2024: (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)
