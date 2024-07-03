Yuken India Ltd Summary

Yuken India Limited (YIL) was established on 28th June, 1976 in Technical and Financial Collaboration with Yuken Kogyo Company Limited, Japan (YKC), a global leader in Oil Hydraulic Equipment. The manufacturing facilities are located in Malur, near Bangalore. In the last 40 years, YIL grew steadily to become the preferred source for Hydraulics. The Company is carrying on the manufacturing of hydraulic valves, pumps, systems and cast iron castings.The Company commenced commercial production of hydraulic equipment in 1978 in technical collaboration with Yuken Kogyo, Japan. Yuken, Japan, holds a 40% stake in the company. In 1986, it acquired facilities for producing intricate iron castings required for its hydraulics division. In 1989, it set up SAI INDIA LIMITED (SIL), a joint venture with SAI Spa of ITALY to manufacture high torque hydraulic motors. To ensure supply of high Quality Castings, essential for Hydraulic components, YIL took over a running foundry in 1986. A world class foundry was set in Malur (about 40kms from Bangalore) with an HWS high pressure molding line, to supply quality castings globally. It came out with a Rs 60-lac public issue in Apr.91 to part-finance the modernisation-cum-expansion project for its hydraulics and foundry divisions to manufacture new range of products and upgrading the manufacturing process to improve the existing range of products. Besides pumps and valves, YIL also manufactures cylinders, accumulators and power packs. The company entered into a fresh technical and financial collaboration agreement with Yuken Kogyo Company, Japan, in Jul.90. The company has implemented an expansion programme in the field of hydraulics, and also set up a hydraulics school in Bangalore. YILs major clients are TISCO, ABB, HMT, Bajaj Auto, Godrej, Escorts, etc. The company has implemented the Attihalla project situated in Mandya district. The project has been sucessfully commissioned during the month of July 1998.Yuflow was set up for manufacturing industrial cylinders during 2001. In 2005, Gear Pumps Division was set up in Hyderabad. In 2012, Foundry Unit 2 was commissioned in Hedaginabele, Malur, Kolar District. During the year 2016-17, the Foundry business of the Company was transferred to wholly owned subsidiary, Grotek Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., through slump sale effective 01st October, 2016.During year 2018-19, the Company acquired 25,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each aggregating to Rs. 2,50,000/- of Kolben Hydraulics Limited, Associate Company. Similarly during the year 2019-20, it acquired additional shares in Kolben Hydraulics Limited (KHL) effective 1 July 2019 and increased its shareholding from 46.19% to 85.92% post acquisition, which KHL was accounted as a subsidiary Company.