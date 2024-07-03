SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹299.8
Prev. Close₹297.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹13.93
Day's High₹299.8
Day's Low₹288.05
52 Week's High₹435.15
52 Week's Low₹99.56
Book Value₹11.68
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,931.46
P/E173.06
EPS1.73
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.53
10.03
10.03
10.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
14.35
-302.1
-213.09
203.9
Net Worth
31.88
-292.07
-203.06
213.93
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
312.4
375.69
389.52
308.17
yoy growth (%)
-16.84
-3.55
26.39
-1.53
Raw materials
-217.64
-224.27
-233.44
-189.47
As % of sales
69.66
59.69
59.93
61.48
Employee costs
-55.09
-71.35
-57.96
-48.28
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-72.22
-43.12
20.08
4.59
Depreciation
-11.87
-13.22
-11.64
-10.8
Tax paid
2.96
15.15
-2.92
-15.71
Working capital
70.55
68.87
119.99
-63.65
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-16.84
-3.55
26.39
-1.53
Op profit growth
-15,250
-99.55
77.52
-348.47
EBIT growth
228.8
-130.35
47.27
-220.65
Net profit growth
139.61
-262.99
-85.65
-280.5
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
66.91
43.83
66.24
313.23
377.03
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
66.91
43.83
66.24
313.23
377.03
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
304.71
6.7
10.89
9.52
81.52
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,216.9
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,139.7
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,299.7
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.45
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Vice President & CS
Sekhar Bhattacharjee
Chairman & Managing Director
SUNIL KUMAR CHATURVEDI
Independent Director
Saroj Punhani
Independent Director
Narendra Bahadur Singh
Independent Director
Amit Mukherjee
Executive Director
Alok Kumar Tripathi
Executive Director
Ayan Banerjee
Reports by TIL Ltd
Summary
TIL Ltd (TILL) was promoted by a Group of Scotsmen led by R T Wilson in 1944, as a dealer of Caterpillar Tractor Company, US, for their earthmoving equipment and spare parts. In Nov.55, it became a public limited company by the name Tractor India. It was renamed as TIL, in 1985, after its amalgamation with Spundish Engineers. In 1960, it floated a new company, Coles Crane India, in collaboration with Coles Crane of UK, for the manufacture of Indias first mobile crane at Calcutta. Subsequently, this Company was merged with TILL in 1976. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and marketing of a comprehensive range of material handling, lifting, port and road construction solutions with integrated customer support and after sales service. The Company has two manufacturing facilities - Kamarhatty and Kharagpur in West Bengal. The business is organized into three major segments i.e Material Handling, Construction Equipment and Power Systems etc. Overall the Companys products and services are termed as Materials Handling Solutions (MHS).In 1984, as a part of the diversification, the company acquired through merger, a unit manufacturing process equipment for supply to the chemical industry. TILL manufactures and markets mobile cranes of 10 MT to 100 MT in diesel, electric and hydraulic versions and also markets earthmoving equipment of Caterpillar and Hindustan Motors, for northern and eastern India. In Nov.93, it came out with a rights issue to meet fund requirements for modernisa
The TIL Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹290 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of TIL Ltd is ₹1931.46 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of TIL Ltd is 173.06 and 25.96 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a TIL Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of TIL Ltd is ₹99.56 and ₹435.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
TIL Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 42.62%, 3 Years at 97.01%, 1 Year at 162.25%, 6 Month at -9.28%, 3 Month at -5.14% and 1 Month at -4.71%.
