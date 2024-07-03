iifl-logo-icon 1
TIL Ltd Share Price

290
(-2.41%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:29:37 PM

  • Open299.8
  • Day's High299.8
  • 52 Wk High435.15
  • Prev. Close297.15
  • Day's Low288.05
  • 52 Wk Low 99.56
  • Turnover (lac)13.93
  • P/E173.06
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value11.68
  • EPS1.73
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,931.46
  • Div. Yield0
TIL Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

299.8

Prev. Close

297.15

Turnover(Lac.)

13.93

Day's High

299.8

Day's Low

288.05

52 Week's High

435.15

52 Week's Low

99.56

Book Value

11.68

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,931.46

P/E

173.06

EPS

1.73

Divi. Yield

0

TIL Ltd Corporate Action

20 May 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

18 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

11 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 11 Jul, 2024

arrow

24 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

TIL Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

TIL Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:51 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024May-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 68.43%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 68.43%

Non-Promoter- 0.87%

Institutions: 0.87%

Non-Institutions: 30.69%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

TIL Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.53

10.03

10.03

10.03

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

14.35

-302.1

-213.09

203.9

Net Worth

31.88

-292.07

-203.06

213.93

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

312.4

375.69

389.52

308.17

yoy growth (%)

-16.84

-3.55

26.39

-1.53

Raw materials

-217.64

-224.27

-233.44

-189.47

As % of sales

69.66

59.69

59.93

61.48

Employee costs

-55.09

-71.35

-57.96

-48.28

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-72.22

-43.12

20.08

4.59

Depreciation

-11.87

-13.22

-11.64

-10.8

Tax paid

2.96

15.15

-2.92

-15.71

Working capital

70.55

68.87

119.99

-63.65

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-16.84

-3.55

26.39

-1.53

Op profit growth

-15,250

-99.55

77.52

-348.47

EBIT growth

228.8

-130.35

47.27

-220.65

Net profit growth

139.61

-262.99

-85.65

-280.5

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

66.91

43.83

66.24

313.23

377.03

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

66.91

43.83

66.24

313.23

377.03

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

304.71

6.7

10.89

9.52

81.52

View Annually Results

TIL Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,216.9

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,139.7

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,299.7

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.45

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT TIL Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Vice President & CS

Sekhar Bhattacharjee

Chairman & Managing Director

SUNIL KUMAR CHATURVEDI

Independent Director

Saroj Punhani

Independent Director

Narendra Bahadur Singh

Independent Director

Amit Mukherjee

Executive Director

Alok Kumar Tripathi

Executive Director

Ayan Banerjee

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by TIL Ltd

Summary

TIL Ltd (TILL) was promoted by a Group of Scotsmen led by R T Wilson in 1944, as a dealer of Caterpillar Tractor Company, US, for their earthmoving equipment and spare parts. In Nov.55, it became a public limited company by the name Tractor India. It was renamed as TIL, in 1985, after its amalgamation with Spundish Engineers. In 1960, it floated a new company, Coles Crane India, in collaboration with Coles Crane of UK, for the manufacture of Indias first mobile crane at Calcutta. Subsequently, this Company was merged with TILL in 1976. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and marketing of a comprehensive range of material handling, lifting, port and road construction solutions with integrated customer support and after sales service. The Company has two manufacturing facilities - Kamarhatty and Kharagpur in West Bengal. The business is organized into three major segments i.e Material Handling, Construction Equipment and Power Systems etc. Overall the Companys products and services are termed as Materials Handling Solutions (MHS).In 1984, as a part of the diversification, the company acquired through merger, a unit manufacturing process equipment for supply to the chemical industry. TILL manufactures and markets mobile cranes of 10 MT to 100 MT in diesel, electric and hydraulic versions and also markets earthmoving equipment of Caterpillar and Hindustan Motors, for northern and eastern India. In Nov.93, it came out with a rights issue to meet fund requirements for modernisa
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the TIL Ltd share price today?

The TIL Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹290 today.

What is the Market Cap of TIL Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of TIL Ltd is ₹1931.46 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of TIL Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of TIL Ltd is 173.06 and 25.96 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of TIL Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a TIL Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of TIL Ltd is ₹99.56 and ₹435.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of TIL Ltd?

TIL Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 42.62%, 3 Years at 97.01%, 1 Year at 162.25%, 6 Month at -9.28%, 3 Month at -5.14% and 1 Month at -4.71%.

What is the shareholding pattern of TIL Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of TIL Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 68.43 %
Institutions - 0.87 %
Public - 30.69 %

