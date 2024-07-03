Summary

TIL Ltd (TILL) was promoted by a Group of Scotsmen led by R T Wilson in 1944, as a dealer of Caterpillar Tractor Company, US, for their earthmoving equipment and spare parts. In Nov.55, it became a public limited company by the name Tractor India. It was renamed as TIL, in 1985, after its amalgamation with Spundish Engineers. In 1960, it floated a new company, Coles Crane India, in collaboration with Coles Crane of UK, for the manufacture of Indias first mobile crane at Calcutta. Subsequently, this Company was merged with TILL in 1976. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and marketing of a comprehensive range of material handling, lifting, port and road construction solutions with integrated customer support and after sales service. The Company has two manufacturing facilities - Kamarhatty and Kharagpur in West Bengal. The business is organized into three major segments i.e Material Handling, Construction Equipment and Power Systems etc. Overall the Companys products and services are termed as Materials Handling Solutions (MHS).In 1984, as a part of the diversification, the company acquired through merger, a unit manufacturing process equipment for supply to the chemical industry. TILL manufactures and markets mobile cranes of 10 MT to 100 MT in diesel, electric and hydraulic versions and also markets earthmoving equipment of Caterpillar and Hindustan Motors, for northern and eastern India. In Nov.93, it came out with a rights issue to meet fund requirements for modernisa

