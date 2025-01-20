iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

TIL Ltd Key Ratios

289.1
(1.05%)
Jan 20, 2025|02:20:21 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR TIL Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

9.86

11.35

-1.53

-78.72

Op profit growth

-298.89

42.11

-360.12

-106.6

EBIT growth

-106.08

5.16

-269.17

-114.87

Net profit growth

-344.06

-69.36

-156.75

-1,023.51

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-18.58

10.26

8.04

-3.04

EBIT margin

-0.46

8.47

8.97

-5.22

Net profit margin

-4.9

2.2

8.02

-13.92

RoCE

-0.32

6.73

5.55

-1.95

RoNW

-1.54

0.63

2.1

-3.53

RoA

-0.84

0.43

1.24

-1.3

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-18.44

7.56

24.67

0

Dividend per share

0

3.5

3

0

Cash EPS

-31.62

-4.04

13.89

-56.41

Book value per share

298.23

299.19

299.49

286.37

Valuation ratios

P/E

-1.51

16.25

3.28

0

P/CEPS

-0.88

-30.35

5.82

-1.66

P/B

0.09

0.41

0.27

0.32

EV/EBIDTA

33.02

14.69

8.95

-188.57

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

46.31

12.16

0

Tax payout

-44.98

-33.03

-23.66

0.44

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

160.71

104.63

126.31

250.45

Inventory days

232.56

229.03

212.82

335.7

Creditor days

-82.21

-95.04

-112.16

-115.82

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.05

-1.63

-1.31

0.36

Net debt / equity

0.92

0.5

0.16

1

Net debt / op. profit

-3.95

4.32

2.03

-30.42

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-76.74

-57.22

-61.47

-68.58

Employee costs

-18.97

-16.93

-15.73

-16.33

Other costs

-22.87

-15.56

-14.74

-18.12

TIL : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR TIL Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.