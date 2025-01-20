Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
9.86
11.35
-1.53
-78.72
Op profit growth
-298.89
42.11
-360.12
-106.6
EBIT growth
-106.08
5.16
-269.17
-114.87
Net profit growth
-344.06
-69.36
-156.75
-1,023.51
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-18.58
10.26
8.04
-3.04
EBIT margin
-0.46
8.47
8.97
-5.22
Net profit margin
-4.9
2.2
8.02
-13.92
RoCE
-0.32
6.73
5.55
-1.95
RoNW
-1.54
0.63
2.1
-3.53
RoA
-0.84
0.43
1.24
-1.3
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-18.44
7.56
24.67
0
Dividend per share
0
3.5
3
0
Cash EPS
-31.62
-4.04
13.89
-56.41
Book value per share
298.23
299.19
299.49
286.37
Valuation ratios
P/E
-1.51
16.25
3.28
0
P/CEPS
-0.88
-30.35
5.82
-1.66
P/B
0.09
0.41
0.27
0.32
EV/EBIDTA
33.02
14.69
8.95
-188.57
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
46.31
12.16
0
Tax payout
-44.98
-33.03
-23.66
0.44
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
160.71
104.63
126.31
250.45
Inventory days
232.56
229.03
212.82
335.7
Creditor days
-82.21
-95.04
-112.16
-115.82
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.05
-1.63
-1.31
0.36
Net debt / equity
0.92
0.5
0.16
1
Net debt / op. profit
-3.95
4.32
2.03
-30.42
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-76.74
-57.22
-61.47
-68.58
Employee costs
-18.97
-16.93
-15.73
-16.33
Other costs
-22.87
-15.56
-14.74
-18.12
