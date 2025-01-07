Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
312.4
375.69
389.52
308.17
yoy growth (%)
-16.84
-3.55
26.39
-1.53
Raw materials
-217.64
-224.27
-233.44
-189.47
As % of sales
69.66
59.69
59.93
61.48
Employee costs
-55.09
-71.35
-57.96
-48.28
As % of sales
17.63
18.99
14.87
15.66
Other costs
-69.97
-79.87
-53.17
-45.1
As % of sales (Other Cost)
22.39
21.25
13.65
14.63
Operating profit
-30.3
0.19
44.95
25.32
OPM
-9.69
0.05
11.53
8.21
Depreciation
-11.87
-13.22
-11.64
-10.8
Interest expense
-34.44
-31.63
-17.77
-21.11
Other income
4.39
1.53
4.54
11.18
Profit before tax
-72.22
-43.12
20.08
4.59
Taxes
2.96
15.15
-2.92
-15.71
Tax rate
-4.09
-35.13
-14.54
-342.26
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-69.26
-27.97
17.16
-11.12
Exceptional items
2.24
0
0
130.78
Net profit
-67.02
-27.97
17.16
119.66
yoy growth (%)
139.61
-262.99
-85.65
-280.5
NPM
-21.45
-7.44
4.4
38.82
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.