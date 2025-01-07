iifl-logo-icon 1
TIL Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

289.95
(2.38%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:12 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

312.4

375.69

389.52

308.17

yoy growth (%)

-16.84

-3.55

26.39

-1.53

Raw materials

-217.64

-224.27

-233.44

-189.47

As % of sales

69.66

59.69

59.93

61.48

Employee costs

-55.09

-71.35

-57.96

-48.28

As % of sales

17.63

18.99

14.87

15.66

Other costs

-69.97

-79.87

-53.17

-45.1

As % of sales (Other Cost)

22.39

21.25

13.65

14.63

Operating profit

-30.3

0.19

44.95

25.32

OPM

-9.69

0.05

11.53

8.21

Depreciation

-11.87

-13.22

-11.64

-10.8

Interest expense

-34.44

-31.63

-17.77

-21.11

Other income

4.39

1.53

4.54

11.18

Profit before tax

-72.22

-43.12

20.08

4.59

Taxes

2.96

15.15

-2.92

-15.71

Tax rate

-4.09

-35.13

-14.54

-342.26

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-69.26

-27.97

17.16

-11.12

Exceptional items

2.24

0

0

130.78

Net profit

-67.02

-27.97

17.16

119.66

yoy growth (%)

139.61

-262.99

-85.65

-280.5

NPM

-21.45

-7.44

4.4

38.82

