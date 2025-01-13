TIL Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.53
10.03
10.03
10.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
14.35
-302.1
-213.09
203.9
Net Worth
31.88
-292.07
-203.06
213.93
Minority Interest
Debt
171.83
410.69
408.35
359.65
Deferred Tax Liability Net
27.89
10.89
11.7
12.25
Total Liabilities
231.6
129.51
216.99
585.83
Fixed Assets
103.83
106.27
118.87
121.8
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.83
0.84
3.1
3.11
Deferred Tax Asset Net
124.55
49.57
46.17
57.73
Networking Capital
-7.59
-28.25
45.14
397.92
Inventories
127.34
140.97
164.57
217.16
Inventory Days
253.72
Sundry Debtors
36.42
30.19
26.1
238.51
Debtor Days
278.66
Other Current Assets
38.75
32.33
30.26
75.15
Sundry Creditors
-97.98
-81.29
-93.28
-71.19
Creditor Days
83.17
Other Current Liabilities
-112.12
-150.45
-82.51
-61.71
Cash
9.98
1.08
3.71
5.27
Total Assets
231.6
129.51
216.99
585.83
