TIL Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
35.48
27.97
45.65
243.63
297.68
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
35.48
27.97
45.65
243.63
297.68
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
169.79
8.06
2.61
8.69
65.79
Total Income
205.27
36.03
48.26
252.32
363.47
Total Expenditure
83.39
70.71
135.86
239.77
326.28
PBIDT
121.88
-34.68
-87.6
12.55
37.19
Interest
20.63
27.87
28.55
25.94
22.61
PBDT
101.25
-62.55
-116.15
-13.39
14.58
Depreciation
5.42
6.93
7.45
8.94
9.96
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
15.09
0
0
0
0.93
Deferred Tax
-4.57
-3.29
-6.64
9.41
-1.36
Reported Profit After Tax
85.31
-66.19
-116.96
-31.74
5.05
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
85.31
-66.19
-116.96
-31.74
5.05
Extra-ordinary Items
153.69
0
0
1.3
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-68.38
-66.19
-116.96
-33.04
5.05
EPS (Unit Curr.)
85.05
-65.99
-116.61
-31.64
5.03
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
10.03
10.03
10.03
10.03
10.03
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
343.51
-123.98
-191.89
5.15
12.49
PBDTM(%)
285.37
-223.63
-254.43
-5.49
4.89
PATM(%)
240.44
-236.64
-256.21
-13.02
1.69
