iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

TIL Ltd Nine Monthly Results

301.85
(4.10%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:12 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

35.48

27.97

45.65

243.63

297.68

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

35.48

27.97

45.65

243.63

297.68

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

169.79

8.06

2.61

8.69

65.79

Total Income

205.27

36.03

48.26

252.32

363.47

Total Expenditure

83.39

70.71

135.86

239.77

326.28

PBIDT

121.88

-34.68

-87.6

12.55

37.19

Interest

20.63

27.87

28.55

25.94

22.61

PBDT

101.25

-62.55

-116.15

-13.39

14.58

Depreciation

5.42

6.93

7.45

8.94

9.96

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

15.09

0

0

0

0.93

Deferred Tax

-4.57

-3.29

-6.64

9.41

-1.36

Reported Profit After Tax

85.31

-66.19

-116.96

-31.74

5.05

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

85.31

-66.19

-116.96

-31.74

5.05

Extra-ordinary Items

153.69

0

0

1.3

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-68.38

-66.19

-116.96

-33.04

5.05

EPS (Unit Curr.)

85.05

-65.99

-116.61

-31.64

5.03

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

10.03

10.03

10.03

10.03

10.03

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

343.51

-123.98

-191.89

5.15

12.49

PBDTM(%)

285.37

-223.63

-254.43

-5.49

4.89

PATM(%)

240.44

-236.64

-256.21

-13.02

1.69

TIL: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR TIL Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.