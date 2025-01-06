iifl-logo-icon 1
TIL Ltd Cash Flow Statement

283.2
(-4.69%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:06 PM

TIL FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-72.22

-43.12

20.08

4.59

Depreciation

-11.87

-13.22

-11.64

-10.8

Tax paid

2.96

15.15

-2.92

-15.71

Working capital

70.55

68.87

119.99

-63.65

Other operating items

Operating

-10.58

27.68

125.51

-85.57

Capital expenditure

-43.2

51.35

5

-144.17

Free cash flow

-53.78

79.03

130.52

-229.74

Equity raised

541.94

580.41

536.95

318.75

Investing

0.04

-0.24

-0.01

-96.51

Financing

150.5

186.18

112.32

-134.26

Dividends paid

0

0

3.51

3

Net in cash

638.71

845.38

783.29

-138.74

