TIL Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-72.22
-43.12
20.08
4.59
Depreciation
-11.87
-13.22
-11.64
-10.8
Tax paid
2.96
15.15
-2.92
-15.71
Working capital
70.55
68.87
119.99
-63.65
Other operating items
Operating
-10.58
27.68
125.51
-85.57
Capital expenditure
-43.2
51.35
5
-144.17
Free cash flow
-53.78
79.03
130.52
-229.74
Equity raised
541.94
580.41
536.95
318.75
Investing
0.04
-0.24
-0.01
-96.51
Financing
150.5
186.18
112.32
-134.26
Dividends paid
0
0
3.51
3
Net in cash
638.71
845.38
783.29
-138.74
