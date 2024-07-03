TIL Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
67.64
66.98
31.43
12.06
19.96
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
67.64
66.98
31.43
12.06
19.96
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.88
9.74
134.92
140.47
0.37
Total Income
72.52
76.72
166.35
152.53
20.33
Total Expenditure
65.27
71.72
59.61
30.32
31.53
PBIDT
7.25
5
106.74
122.21
-11.2
Interest
7.88
6.22
5.24
2.19
9.01
PBDT
-0.63
-1.22
101.5
120.02
-20.21
Depreciation
1.73
1.71
1.68
1.72
1.73
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
-15.09
15.09
0
Deferred Tax
-0.22
-1.87
-53.68
-1.5
-1.59
Reported Profit After Tax
-2.14
-1.06
168.59
104.71
-20.35
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-2.14
-1.06
168.59
104.71
-20.35
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
133.77
124.81
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-2.14
-1.06
34.82
-20.1
-20.35
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.32
-0.26
107.85
104.39
-20.29
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
66.6
66.6
17.53
10.03
10.03
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
10.71
7.46
339.61
1,013.34
-56.11
PBDTM(%)
-0.93
-1.82
322.93
995.19
-101.25
PATM(%)
-3.16
-1.58
536.39
868.24
-101.95
