TIL Ltd Quarterly Results

289.95
(2.38%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:12 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

67.64

66.98

31.43

12.06

19.96

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

67.64

66.98

31.43

12.06

19.96

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.88

9.74

134.92

140.47

0.37

Total Income

72.52

76.72

166.35

152.53

20.33

Total Expenditure

65.27

71.72

59.61

30.32

31.53

PBIDT

7.25

5

106.74

122.21

-11.2

Interest

7.88

6.22

5.24

2.19

9.01

PBDT

-0.63

-1.22

101.5

120.02

-20.21

Depreciation

1.73

1.71

1.68

1.72

1.73

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

-15.09

15.09

0

Deferred Tax

-0.22

-1.87

-53.68

-1.5

-1.59

Reported Profit After Tax

-2.14

-1.06

168.59

104.71

-20.35

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-2.14

-1.06

168.59

104.71

-20.35

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

133.77

124.81

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-2.14

-1.06

34.82

-20.1

-20.35

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.32

-0.26

107.85

104.39

-20.29

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

66.6

66.6

17.53

10.03

10.03

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

10.71

7.46

339.61

1,013.34

-56.11

PBDTM(%)

-0.93

-1.82

322.93

995.19

-101.25

PATM(%)

-3.16

-1.58

536.39

868.24

-101.95

