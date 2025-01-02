Board Meeting 2 Jan 2025 24 Dec 2024

TIL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Letter attached Outcome Attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 02/01/2025)

TIL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for 2nd Quarter & half Year ended on 30th September 2024 Results attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.11.2024)

TIL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (both Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the First Quarter ended on 30th June 2024 Results attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

TIL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company (both Standalone and Consolidated) for the fourth quarter and the financial year ended 31st March 2024. Further in continuation to our disclosure on Closure of Trading Window dated 28th March 2024 pursuant to the provisions of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended and the Companys Code of Conduct To Regulate Monitor and Report Trading by Designated Persons please be informed that the trading window which was closed on 1st April 2024 for dealing in Securities of the Company shall remain closed for all the Designated Persons including their immediate relatives till Thursday 30th May 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting to consider the Audited Financial Results for the FY ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Consideration of request from promoters for re-classification

TIL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please find attached the letter for intimation of Board meeting to be held on 18th March 2024 PFA the letter dated 18th March, 2024 relating to outcome of Board Meeting for: 1. Approvals with respect to proposed Rights issue 2. Convening an Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company PFA letter dated 18th March, 2024 inter-alia for fixation of record date for the proposed Rights Issue of Equity shares of TIL Limited as Friday, 22nd March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.03.2024) Boiard considered and approved the following in respect of the proposed issue of equity shares on a rights basis (Rights Issue), in accordance with the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended and other applicable laws: a) Instrument: Fully paid-up Equity Shares of face value of %10 each; b) Total number of Equity Shares and Issue size: 4,90,70,000 fully paid-up Equity Shares for amount aggregating up to = 49,07,00,000/- ; c) Rights Issue Price: = 10/- per fully paid-up Equity Share. d) Record Date: Friday, 22.4 March, 2024 is fixed as the Record date for the purpose of determining the existing equity shareholders entitled to receive the rights entitlement in the Rights Issue (Eligible Equity Shareholders) e) Rights Entitlement Ratio: 28 Rights Equity Shares for every 10 Equity Shares held by an eligible Equity Shareholder as on the record date 2. Convening an Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company The Board of Directors of the Company has decided to convene an Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company on Saturday, 20 April, 2024 to seek approval of the shareholders of the Company for appointment of the following Directors of the Company pursuant to Regulation 17(1C) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015: a) Ms. Saroj Punhani (DIN 08922018) b) Lt. General Narendra Bahadur Singh (DIN 09699871) c) Mr. Amit Mukherjee (DIN 06746412) d) Mr. Sunil Kumar Chaturvedi (DIN 02183147) e) Mr. Alok Kumar Tripathi (DIN 10470292) f) Mr. Ayan Banerjee (DIN 07563764) (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 18.03.2024)

TIL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of TIL Limited is scheduled to be held on Tuesday March 12 2024 inter-alia to consider fixation of issue terms for a proposed rights issue including issue price in accordance with applicable law subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required. TIL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/03/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Further to our letter dated 6th March, 2024 pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI LODR, we would like to inform you that due to unavoidable circumstances, the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held today i.e., Tuesday, 12th March, 2024 has been postponed and re-scheduled on Wednesday, 13th March, 2024, inter-alia, to consider fixation of issue terms for a proposed rights issue, including issue price, in accordance with applicable law, subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.03.2024) 13/03/2024 Right Issue of Equity Shares (Revised) (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 12.03.2024) Please find attached herewith the letter dated 13th March, 2024 for outcome of Board Meeting held on date. TIL Limited has intimated the postponement of Record Date for Rights issue which was earlier fixed on Friday, 15th March, 2024 TIL Limited has intimated postponement of Record date for Rights Issue which was fixed on Friday, 15th March, 2024, at its Board meeting held today, 13th March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/03/2024)

The Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, Monday, 11th March, 2024 , has, inter alia, approved the fixation of Record date as Friday, 15th March, 2024 for the said Rights Issue.

TIL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the third quarter and nine months period ended on 31st December 2023. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI LODR the Board at its meeting held on 14th February, 2024 have approved the following items: 1) Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter ended 31st December, 2023 2) Fund raising by issue of equity shares on Rights Basis Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR the Board at its meeting held on 14th February, 2024 have approved fund raising by issue of equity shares on Rights basis Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Wednesday, 14th February, 2024 have inter-alia considered and approved the following: 1) Unaudited Financial Results 2) Fund Raising by issue of Equity shares on Rights basis (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, 25th January, 2024 has inter-alia considered and approved the Change of Directors of the Company as per the enclosed letter. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e. on 25th January, 2024 has appointed Mr. Kanhaiya Gupta as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company w.e.f. 25th January, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.01.2024)

In furtherance to our intimation pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations vide letter dated 26th November, 2022 and intimation pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations vide letter dated 20th January, 2024 regarding the approval of issuance and allotment of equity shares through Preferential Issue on Private Placement basis, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of TIL Limited (the Company) at its meeting held today, i.e., 24th January, 2024 has approved the allotment of 74,96,592 equity shares (Shares) of face value of Rs 10/- (Indian Rupees Ten only) at a premium of INR 82.40 each on preferential basis to Indocrest Defence Solutions Private Limited. Post allotment, the issued and fully paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased to 1,75,26,857 equity shares of Rs 10/- each. Indocrest Defence Solutions Private Limited will be classified as a promoter of the Company pursuant to such preferential issue. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR, we hereby inform the Change in Management of TIL Limited with effect from 24th January, 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR, we hereby inform about the change of Directors on the Board of TIL Limited with effect from 24th January, 2024 We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 24th January, 2024 had appointed Mr. Sunil Kumar Chaturvedi as the Chairman & Managing Director of the Company w.e.f. 24th January, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.01.2024)

