|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|20 May 2024
|22 Jun 2024
|Attached Outcome of Board Meeting regarding cancellation of EGM scheduled to be held on 22nd June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05/06/2024)
|EGM
|18 Mar 2024
|20 Apr 2024
|PFA the letter dated 18th March, 2024 relating to outcome of Board Meeting for: 1. Convening an Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company PFA the letter dated 18th March, 2024 regarding intimation of EGM to be held on 20th April, 2024 and cut -off date for remote e-voting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.03.2024) PFA the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders of TIL Limited scheduled to be held on 20th April, 2024 at 10.00 a.m. through VC/OAVM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.03.2024) attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/04/2024)
