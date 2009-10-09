To The Members of TIL Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

OPINION

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of TIL Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss, including the Standalone Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Standalone Statement of Cash Flow, the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended and notes to the Standalone Financial Statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as ‘Standalone Financial Statements).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, its profit including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act"). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the "Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements" section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAI Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matters Inventory valuation (Refer Note 12 of the Standalone Financial Statements) The Company is engaged in manufacturing of a comprehensive range of material handling, lifting, port and road construction equipments with integrated customer support and after-sales service requiring a wide range of spare parts. The total inventory of such materials amounts to 12,734 Lakhs as on 31st March, 2024 (Refer Note 12 of Standalone Financial Statements). Inventories are carried at lower of cost or net realisable value. Significant judgement is required in assessing the appropriate level of the provision for slow moving and/or obsolete inventory, determination of net realisable value and we determined this to be a matter of significance to our audit. Our audit procedures included the following: 1. Obtained an understanding of the management with regard to internal controls relating to Inventory management. 2. We observed physical inventory counts at major locations to ascertain the condition of inventory and tested on a sample of items to assess the cost basis and net realisable value of inventory and evaluated the adequacy of provision for slow moving and obsolete inventories as at 31st March, 2024. 3. Tested on a sample basis the accuracy of cost for inventory and testing the net realisable value by comparing actual cost with the latest available contracts for similar products. 4. Obtained confirmation of stocks lying at port/warehouse from clearing agents and verified the same with books of accounts. Also, a certificate has been obtained by the management from a chartered engineer regarding the satisfactory condition of such stocks lying at port/warehouse with custom/port authorities.

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matters Assessment of recoverability of Deferred Tax Asset (Refer Note 10-B of the Standalone Financial Statements) As per Ind AS 12 - Income taxes, deferred tax is to be recognised for all deductible temporary differences between the tax bases of assets and liabilities and their carrying amount and any unused tax losses. As at 31st March, 2024, the Company has deferred tax assets (net) amounting to 9,666 Lakhs on deductible temporary differences and unused tax losses and unabsorbed depreciation. Deferred tax asset is recognised to the extent that it is probable that taxable profits will be available against which the deductible temporary differences and the carry forward of unused tax losses & unabsorbed depreciation can be utilised. This requires significant judgment and estimation by the management including estimation of long-term future profitability, likely timing and level of future taxable profits etc. Given the degree of estimation based on the projection of future taxable profits, recognition of deferred tax asset has been identified as a key audit matter. Our audit procedures included the following: 1. Obtained an understanding of the process, evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of the controls on the process of assessment of recoverability of deferred tax asset. 2. Obtained and assessed the managements assumptions and estimates like projected revenue, growth etc. in relation to the probability of generating future taxable income to support the recognition of deferred income tax asset with reference to forecast taxable income. 3. Tested the arithmetical accuracy of the deferred tax model prepared by the management. 4. Assessed the adequacy of related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements.

OTHER INFORMATION

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Report of Directors including Annexures to the Report of Directors, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

RESPONSIBILITIES OF MANAGEMENT FOR THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these

Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current year and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our Auditors Report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure-1" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order to the extent applicable.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Financial Statements or, if such disclosures

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we

report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) Proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph 2(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014;

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) The modifications relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 2(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph 2(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014;

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure-2" to this report;

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of the Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us, the remuneration paid/provided by the company to its directors for the year ended 31st March, 2024 is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act read with Schedule V of the Act;

(i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Financial Statements - Refer Note 34.1 and 34.3 to the Standalone Financial Statements;

ii. The Company did not have any longterm contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The management has

represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note 40.4 to the Standalone Financial Statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note 40.4 to the Standalone Financial Statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of

the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under subclause (a) and (b) above contains any material misstatement.

v. No Dividend has been declared or paid during the year by the company.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility except:

(a) in respect of software for capturing payroll records where audit trail feature was not enabled; and

(b) audit trail was not enabled at the database level for accounting software to log any direct data changes to data when using certain access rights.

For accounting software for which audit trail feature is enabled, the audit trail facility has been operating throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software and we did not come across any instances of audit trail feature being tampered with during the course of our audit.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1st April, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

"Annexure-1"

Referred to in Paragraph 1 Under the Heading "Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our Report of Even Date to the Members of TIL Limited as at and for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative

details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangibles assets.

(b) All Property, Plant and Equipment were physically verified by the management in the previous year in accordance with a planned programme of verifying them once in three years which is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, the title/lease deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the Financial Statements are held in the name of the Company except in cases given below:

Description of the property Gross Carrying Value ( in Lakhs) Held in name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Property held since when Reason for not being held in name of company Freehold Land admeasuring 30.48 acres located at Changual, Kharagpur, West Bengal 309 Various owners having small plots No 01.04.2009 The Company is in the process of executing the deeds with the respective sellers. Flat located at Mumbai 1 Managing Director of erstwhile Spundish Engineering, Limited No 01.05.1975 The title deeds are in the name of Managing Director of erstwhile Spundish Engineering Limited, which was amalgamated with the Company in earlier years.

In respect of immovable properties of land and buildings that have been taken on lease and disclosed as Right of Use Assets in the Standalone Financial Statements, the lease agreements are in the name of the Company, where the Company is the lessee in the agreement, except the following:

Description of the property Gross Carrying Value ( in Lakhs) Held in name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Property held since when Reason for not being held in name of company Leasehold Land admeasuring 9,919.40 square meters located at Kolkata, West Bengal 1,427* Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Port Trust No 01.05.1960 The Lease deed of the related land with Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Port Trust has expired on 31st March, 2015. The Company is in the process of renewing the lease deed.

*Also, Refer Note 4.4 of the Standalone Financial Statements.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of use assets) or intangible assets during the year.

(e) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The inventories, except for stocks lying with third parties, have been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion and based on information and explanations given to us, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its operations. For stocks lying with third parties at the year end, written confirmations have been obtained. The discrepancies noticed on physical verification between the physical stocks and the books records were not in excess of 10% in the aggregate for each class of inventory.

(b) As disclosed in note 40.5 to the Standalone Financial Statements, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rupees Five Crores in aggregate from banks during the year on the basis of security of current assets of the Company. The quarterly returns filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company except the differences as follows:

Quarter Name of the Bank Particulars Amount as per books of account ( in Lakhs) (A) Amount reported in quarterly return/ statement ( in Lakhs) (B) Differences ( in Lakhs) (B-A) June 23 All Consortium Banks Trade Receivables 2,275 2,592 317 September 23 All Consortium Banks Trade Receivables 3,001 3,694 693 December 23 All Consortium Banks Inventories 13,241 13,237 (4) March 24 Indusind Bank Inventories 12,734 13,946 1,212 Trade Receivables 3,642 4,495 853

As explained by the management, the differences are on account of numbers reported to the banks based on the provisional quarterly accounts.

(iii) During the year, the Company has not made any investment, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to Companies, Firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(a) to (f) of the order are not applicable to the Company.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no loans, guarantees and securities granted in respect of which provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act 2013 are applicable. The provisions of section 186 of the Act in respect of investments made have been complied with by the Company.

(v) The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable except for receipt of loan from TIL Welfare Trust amounting to 1,066 Lakhs received in the previous financial years which is in contravention of provision of sections 73 to 76 of the Act. We have been further informed by the Company that no order has been passed by the Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any court or any other tribunal in this regard.

(vi) The maintenance of cost records has been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act and rules thereunder. We have been informed by the management that prescribed accounts and records for the year ended 31st March, 2024 are in the process of being made and maintained.

(vii) (a) Undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues have not been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities and there have been significant delays in large number of cases.

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, undisputed dues in respect of goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, service tax, sales-tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues which were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable, are as follows:

Name of Statute Nature of Dues Amount ( in Lakhs) Period to which amounts relates Due Date Date of Payment Income Tax Act, 1961 Tax Deducted at Source 148.78 FY 21-22 Various Dates Unpaid Income Tax Act, 1961 Tax Deducted at Source 5.06 FY 23-24 Various Dates Unpaid Income Tax Act, 1961 Tax Collected at Source 6.68 FY 23-24 Various Dates Unpaid Employee Provident Fund Act, 1952 Provident Fund 187.17 FY 21-22 Various Dates Unpaid Employee Provident Fund Act, 1952 Provident Fund 51.00 FY 22-23 Various Dates Unpaid

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the particulars of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) as at 31st March, 2024 which have not been deposited on account of a dispute, are as follows:

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Forum where dispute is pending Period to which Amount Relates Amount Involved ( in Lakhs) The Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 Sales Tax West Bengal Commercial Taxes Appellate & Revisional Board 2008- 09 2009- 10 931 The West Bengal Value Added Tax Act, 2003 Sales Tax West Bengal Commercial Taxes Appellate & Revisional Board 2008- 09 2009- 10 1,187 Central Goods and Services Tax, 2017 Goods & Services Tax GST Appellate Authority, West Bengal 2017-18 127 Central Goods & Services Tax Act, 2017 Goods & Services Tax Assistant Commissioner of State Tax, Kolkata 2019-20 921 Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax The Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal, Kolkata 2007-08 21 Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax The Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal, Kolkata 2008-09 to 2013 -14 619 Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax Commissioner (Appeals), CGST and Central Excise, Kolkata 2014-15 to 2017-18 282

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Forum where dispute is pending Period to which Amount Relates Amount Involved ( in Lakhs) Central Excise Act, 1944 Central Excise Tax Commissioner (Appeals), CGST & Central Excise 2014-15 to 2016-17 313 Central Excise Act, 1944 Central Excise Tax The Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal, Kolkata 2013-14 to 2017-18 456 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Commissioner of Income tax (Appeals) 2011-12 42

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix) (a) The Company has defaulted in repayment of dues to banks and financial institutions during the

year as stated below:

Nature of borrowing Name of Lender Whether principal or interest Amount not paid on due date ( in Lakhs) Outstanding since/Delay (in days) Long Term Loan Aditya Birla Finance Ltd. Principal 420.51 15-02-2022 Interest 59.18 15-02-2022 Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd. Principal 1,022.62 13-04-2022 Interest 206.48 13-04-2022 Guaranteed Emergency Credit Line (GECL) Aditya Birla Finance Ltd. Principal 145.71 15-02-2022 Interest 36.47 15-02-2022 Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd. Principal 1,017.00 10-05-2022 Interest 134.51 10-05-2022 Punjab National Bank Principal 596.19 01-04-2022 Interest 86.66 01-04-2022 Union Bank of India Principal 202.77 01-06-2022 Interest 22.08 01-06-2022 State Bank of India Principal 660.30 10-06-2022 Interest 71.21 01-07-2022 IDBI Bank Principal 158.94 01-09-2022 Interest 17.99 01-09-2022 Financial Assistance under CESS-2020 Scheme (Covid Loan) Bank of India Principal 174.57 06-11-2021 Interest 25.30 30-11-2021 Short Term Loan HDFC Bank Principal 2,551.12 16-10-2021 Interest 423.82 01-02-2022 Union Bank of India Principal 141.21 17-06-2022 Interest 37.69 01-04-2022

The above dues have been repaid/settled during the year (on 1st February, 2024) as per one time settlement with the lenders.

Nature of borrowing Name of Lender Whether principal or interest Amount not paid on due date ( in Lakhs) Outstanding since/Delay (in days) Working Capital Demand Loan (WCDL) Bank of India Principal 2,460.00 20-03-2022 Interest 452.14 31-12-2021 Union Bank of India Principal 563.18 17-06-2022 Interest 95.55 01-04-2022 State Bank of India Principal 2,070.00 11-02-2023 Interest 329.62 01-10-2023 South Indian Bank Principal 1,510.10 08-08-2022 Interest 362.69 01-08-2022 Axis Bank Principal 227.20 01-07-2022 Interest 37.89 01-07-2022 Cash Credit Bank of India Principal 444.64 20-03-2022 Interest 117.75 20-03-2022 Punjab National Bank Principal 2,834.82 31-12-2022 HDFC Bank Principal 2,363.03 31-10-2021 Interest 448.98 31-10-2021 Union Bank of India Principal 379.53 17-06-2022 Interest 48.40 17-06-2022 State Bank of India Principal 9.57 11-02-2023 Interest 13.90 11-02-2023 Indian Bank Principal 2,282.37 01-04-2022 Interest 402.48 01-04-2022 IDBI Bank Principal 302.11 24-12-2022 Interest 37.36 24-12-2022 South Indian Bank Principal 858.66 08-08-2022 Axis Bank Principal 3.02 01-07-2022 Interest 0.93 01-07-2022

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or Government or any Government Authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given by the management, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the Financial Statements of the Company, no funds raised on shortterm basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the Financial Statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiary.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary. Hence, the requirement to report on clause (ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money

during the year by way of initial public offer/further public offer (including debt instruments) hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has complied with the provisions of section 42 and 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of preferential allotment of equity shares during the year. The amount raised, have been used for the purposes for which the funds were raised.

(xi) (a) Based upon the audit procedures

performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the Financial Statements and according to the information and explanations given by the management, we report that no fraud by the Company or no fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) Based on information provided to us, during the year, no report under subsection (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by cost auditor/ secretarial auditor or by us in Form ADT - 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year.

(xii) In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xii) (a) to (c) of the order are not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given by the management, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013

where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Note 38 to the Standalone Financial Statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) The Company has an internal audit system

commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him as referred to in section 192 of Companies Act, 2013.

(xvi) (a) According to the information and

explanations given to us, the provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi) (a) & (b) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) There is no Core Investment Company as a part of the Group, hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year after considering exceptional income. In the immediately preceding financial year, the Company had incurred cash losses amounting to 8,314 Lakhs.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in note 39 to the Financial Statements, the ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Financial Statements, our knowledge of

We, further state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company and our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) The Company does not have any obligation towards Corporate Social Responsibility as per the provisions of Section 135 of the Act during the current and previous financial year and hence reporting in clause (xx) is not applicable.

the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions and considering the Companys current liabilities exceeds the current assets by 6,749 Lakhs and also considering the fact that the Company has raised proceeds from right issue subsequent to balance sheet date together with orders in hand, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities, existing at the date of balance sheet, as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

"Annexure-2"

To the Independent Auditors Report of Even Date on the Standalone Financial Statements of TIL Limted

(Referred to in paragraph (g) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of TIL Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, as specified under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal

financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO THESE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

A companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Financial Statements in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Financial Statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

OPINION

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and such internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements