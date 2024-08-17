Summary

Kalindee Rail Nirman (Engineers) Ltd (KRNE) was incorporated in February, 1989 and promoted by R D Sharma. The company is engaged in the manufacture and installation of signalling and telecommunication equipment and execution of gauge conversion projects of the Indian Railways. KRNE went public with its maiden IPO issue in June, 1994 to finance the Rs.4.5 Crores expansion-cum-modernisation project. The company has signed a MoU with Interlogic Control Engineering, UK to acquire the Technology of Solid state interlocking. The company is gearing itself to participate in Indian Railways Capital incentive projects (popularly known as BOLT i.e. Build, Own, Lease and Transfer). The Company has already diversified into Railway Track works and has completed 450 Kms. of gauge conversion. The company secured the prestigious contract of Rs.21 crores from Mumbai Port Trust for yard remodelling and upgradation of track against global competition, has been successfuly completed in 1999-2000.The company has been awarded with ISO 9002 certification by International Certifications Service (Asia) Pvt Ltd., accredited by Joint Accreditations System of Australia and New Zealand.The company has got a prestigious contract for DMRC(Delhi Metro Rail Corpn) project through a French Multinational giant ALCATEL in 2000-2001. The work involves installation of Automatic Fare Collection(AFC) in DMRC needing a very sophisticated and latest technology.In its bid to expand to international market, the company

