SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹103.25
Prev. Close₹102.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹111.63
Day's High₹103.4
Day's Low₹102.45
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)169.56
P/E30.75
EPS3.33
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
16.51
16.51
16.51
12.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
92.06
145.97
155.73
140.18
Net Worth
108.57
162.48
172.24
152.58
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
372.26
308.52
253.98
257.22
yoy growth (%)
20.66
21.47
-1.25
5.27
Raw materials
-12.98
-17.17
-38.91
22.95
As % of sales
3.48
5.56
15.32
8.92
Employee costs
-22.51
-18.06
-12.3
-11.65
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
1.12
2.02
-11.2
12.21
Depreciation
-2.08
-1.8
-1.5
-1.55
Tax paid
-0.25
4.45
4.09
-4.12
Working capital
13.65
57.17
-36.29
28.23
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
20.66
21.47
-1.25
5.27
Op profit growth
104.76
662.81
-91.24
16.4
EBIT growth
38.73
278.75
-73.94
19.09
Net profit growth
-108.88
36.94
-187.78
5.36
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Gross Sales
257.22
244.33
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
257.22
244.33
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
3.47
2.66
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,216.9
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,139.7
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,299.7
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.45
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Suresh Kumar Khanna
Independent Director
Shanti Narain
Company Secretary
Anil Sharma
Independent Director
Kamal Kishore Agarwal
Independent Director
Mahendra Kumar Khanna
Director
Hemant Kumar
Managing Director
Sandeep Fuller
Independent Director
Akella Rajalakshmi Venkateshwar
Director
Varun Bharthuar
Director
Dulal Chandra Mitra
Director
PERVESH KUMAR GANDHI
Executive Director
M S Mohan Kumar
Reports by Kalindee Rail Nirman Engineers Ltd Merged
Summary
Kalindee Rail Nirman (Engineers) Ltd (KRNE) was incorporated in February, 1989 and promoted by R D Sharma. The company is engaged in the manufacture and installation of signalling and telecommunication equipment and execution of gauge conversion projects of the Indian Railways. KRNE went public with its maiden IPO issue in June, 1994 to finance the Rs.4.5 Crores expansion-cum-modernisation project. The company has signed a MoU with Interlogic Control Engineering, UK to acquire the Technology of Solid state interlocking. The company is gearing itself to participate in Indian Railways Capital incentive projects (popularly known as BOLT i.e. Build, Own, Lease and Transfer). The Company has already diversified into Railway Track works and has completed 450 Kms. of gauge conversion. The company secured the prestigious contract of Rs.21 crores from Mumbai Port Trust for yard remodelling and upgradation of track against global competition, has been successfuly completed in 1999-2000.The company has been awarded with ISO 9002 certification by International Certifications Service (Asia) Pvt Ltd., accredited by Joint Accreditations System of Australia and New Zealand.The company has got a prestigious contract for DMRC(Delhi Metro Rail Corpn) project through a French Multinational giant ALCATEL in 2000-2001. The work involves installation of Automatic Fare Collection(AFC) in DMRC needing a very sophisticated and latest technology.In its bid to expand to international market, the company
Read More
