Kalindee Rail Nirman Engineers Ltd Merged Share Price

102.7
(0.00%)
Feb 8, 2017|04:28:24 PM

Kalindee Rail Nirman Engineers Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

103.25

Prev. Close

102.7

Turnover(Lac.)

111.63

Day's High

103.4

Day's Low

102.45

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

169.56

P/E

30.75

EPS

3.33

Divi. Yield

0

Kalindee Rail Nirman Engineers Ltd Merged Corporate Action

No Record Found

Kalindee Rail Nirman (Engineers) Ltd(Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Kalindee Rail Nirman (Engineers) Ltd(Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:49 AM
Dec-2016Sep-2016Jun-2016Mar-2016
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 42.86%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 42.86%

Non-Promoter- 0.33%

Institutions: 0.32%

Non-Institutions: 56.81%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Kalindee Rail Nirman Engineers Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

16.51

16.51

16.51

12.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

92.06

145.97

155.73

140.18

Net Worth

108.57

162.48

172.24

152.58

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

372.26

308.52

253.98

257.22

yoy growth (%)

20.66

21.47

-1.25

5.27

Raw materials

-12.98

-17.17

-38.91

22.95

As % of sales

3.48

5.56

15.32

8.92

Employee costs

-22.51

-18.06

-12.3

-11.65

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

1.12

2.02

-11.2

12.21

Depreciation

-2.08

-1.8

-1.5

-1.55

Tax paid

-0.25

4.45

4.09

-4.12

Working capital

13.65

57.17

-36.29

28.23

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

20.66

21.47

-1.25

5.27

Op profit growth

104.76

662.81

-91.24

16.4

EBIT growth

38.73

278.75

-73.94

19.09

Net profit growth

-108.88

36.94

-187.78

5.36

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2013Mar-2012

Gross Sales

257.22

244.33

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

257.22

244.33

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

3.47

2.66

Kalindee Rail Nirman Engineers Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,216.9

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,139.7

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,299.7

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.45

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Kalindee Rail Nirman Engineers Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Suresh Kumar Khanna

Independent Director

Shanti Narain

Company Secretary

Anil Sharma

Independent Director

Kamal Kishore Agarwal

Independent Director

Mahendra Kumar Khanna

Director

Hemant Kumar

Managing Director

Sandeep Fuller

Independent Director

Akella Rajalakshmi Venkateshwar

Director

Varun Bharthuar

Director

Dulal Chandra Mitra

Director

PERVESH KUMAR GANDHI

Executive Director

M S Mohan Kumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kalindee Rail Nirman Engineers Ltd Merged

Summary

Kalindee Rail Nirman (Engineers) Ltd (KRNE) was incorporated in February, 1989 and promoted by R D Sharma. The company is engaged in the manufacture and installation of signalling and telecommunication equipment and execution of gauge conversion projects of the Indian Railways. KRNE went public with its maiden IPO issue in June, 1994 to finance the Rs.4.5 Crores expansion-cum-modernisation project. The company has signed a MoU with Interlogic Control Engineering, UK to acquire the Technology of Solid state interlocking. The company is gearing itself to participate in Indian Railways Capital incentive projects (popularly known as BOLT i.e. Build, Own, Lease and Transfer). The Company has already diversified into Railway Track works and has completed 450 Kms. of gauge conversion. The company secured the prestigious contract of Rs.21 crores from Mumbai Port Trust for yard remodelling and upgradation of track against global competition, has been successfuly completed in 1999-2000.The company has been awarded with ISO 9002 certification by International Certifications Service (Asia) Pvt Ltd., accredited by Joint Accreditations System of Australia and New Zealand.The company has got a prestigious contract for DMRC(Delhi Metro Rail Corpn) project through a French Multinational giant ALCATEL in 2000-2001. The work involves installation of Automatic Fare Collection(AFC) in DMRC needing a very sophisticated and latest technology.In its bid to expand to international market, the company
