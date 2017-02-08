iifl-logo-icon 1
Kalindee Rail Nirman Engineers Ltd Merged Profit & Loss Statement

102.7
(0.00%)
Feb 8, 2017

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

372.26

308.52

253.98

257.22

yoy growth (%)

20.66

21.47

-1.25

5.27

Raw materials

-12.98

-17.17

-38.91

22.95

As % of sales

3.48

5.56

15.32

8.92

Employee costs

-22.51

-18.06

-12.3

-11.65

As % of sales

6.04

5.85

4.84

4.53

Other costs

-303.68

-257.13

-200.65

-244.32

As % of sales (Other Cost)

81.57

83.34

79

94.98

Operating profit

33.07

16.15

2.11

24.19

OPM

8.88

5.23

0.83

9.4

Depreciation

-2.08

-1.8

-1.5

-1.55

Interest expense

-34.59

-23.71

-17.99

-13.87

Other income

4.72

11.39

6.18

3.45

Profit before tax

1.12

2.02

-11.2

12.21

Taxes

-0.25

4.45

4.09

-4.12

Tax rate

-22.95

219.29

-36.55

-33.75

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.86

6.47

-7.1

8.09

Exceptional items

0

-16.21

0

0

Net profit

0.86

-9.73

-7.1

8.09

yoy growth (%)

-108.88

36.94

-187.78

5.36

NPM

0.23

-3.15

-2.79

3.14

