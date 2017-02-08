Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
372.26
308.52
253.98
257.22
yoy growth (%)
20.66
21.47
-1.25
5.27
Raw materials
-12.98
-17.17
-38.91
22.95
As % of sales
3.48
5.56
15.32
8.92
Employee costs
-22.51
-18.06
-12.3
-11.65
As % of sales
6.04
5.85
4.84
4.53
Other costs
-303.68
-257.13
-200.65
-244.32
As % of sales (Other Cost)
81.57
83.34
79
94.98
Operating profit
33.07
16.15
2.11
24.19
OPM
8.88
5.23
0.83
9.4
Depreciation
-2.08
-1.8
-1.5
-1.55
Interest expense
-34.59
-23.71
-17.99
-13.87
Other income
4.72
11.39
6.18
3.45
Profit before tax
1.12
2.02
-11.2
12.21
Taxes
-0.25
4.45
4.09
-4.12
Tax rate
-22.95
219.29
-36.55
-33.75
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.86
6.47
-7.1
8.09
Exceptional items
0
-16.21
0
0
Net profit
0.86
-9.73
-7.1
8.09
yoy growth (%)
-108.88
36.94
-187.78
5.36
NPM
0.23
-3.15
-2.79
3.14
