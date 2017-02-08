iifl-logo-icon 1
Kalindee Rail Nirman Engineers Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

102.7
(0.00%)
Feb 8, 2017|04:28:24 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Kalindee Rail Nirman Engineers Ltd Merged

Kalindee Rail Nirman Engineers Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

1.12

2.02

-11.2

12.21

Depreciation

-2.08

-1.8

-1.5

-1.55

Tax paid

-0.25

4.45

4.09

-4.12

Working capital

13.65

57.17

-36.29

28.23

Other operating items

Operating

12.42

61.85

-44.9

34.76

Capital expenditure

1.81

0.56

-0.52

0.39

Free cash flow

14.23

62.42

-45.43

35.16

Equity raised

237.16

311.43

307.12

264.16

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

185.77

98.99

-6.68

19.46

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

437.17

472.84

255.01

318.79

