Kalindee Rail Nirman Engineers Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
1.12
2.02
-11.2
12.21
Depreciation
-2.08
-1.8
-1.5
-1.55
Tax paid
-0.25
4.45
4.09
-4.12
Working capital
13.65
57.17
-36.29
28.23
Other operating items
Operating
12.42
61.85
-44.9
34.76
Capital expenditure
1.81
0.56
-0.52
0.39
Free cash flow
14.23
62.42
-45.43
35.16
Equity raised
237.16
311.43
307.12
264.16
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
185.77
98.99
-6.68
19.46
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
437.17
472.84
255.01
318.79
No Record Found
