Kalindee Rail Nirman Engineers Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
16.51
16.51
16.51
12.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
92.06
145.97
155.73
140.18
Net Worth
108.57
162.48
172.24
152.58
Minority Interest
Debt
256.09
180.32
101.33
108.69
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.12
0.09
0
2.14
Total Liabilities
364.78
342.89
273.57
263.41
Fixed Assets
15.07
15.16
16.33
18
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
6.53
6.74
1.95
0
Networking Capital
307.36
284.65
207.98
205.84
Inventories
15.34
28.33
45.5
84.41
Inventory Days
15.04
33.51
65.38
119.77
Sundry Debtors
216.43
244.66
160.09
96.85
Debtor Days
212.2
289.44
230.06
137.43
Other Current Assets
187.68
116.37
82.12
74.3
Sundry Creditors
-62.88
-57.91
-39.61
-17.05
Creditor Days
61.65
68.51
56.92
24.19
Other Current Liabilities
-49.21
-46.8
-40.12
-32.67
Cash
35.82
36.34
47.31
39.56
Total Assets
364.78
342.89
273.57
263.4
