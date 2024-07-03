iifl-logo-icon 1
BEW Engineering Ltd Share Price

248.75
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:27:14 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open264.9
  • Day's High264.9
  • 52 Wk High483.75
  • Prev. Close261.85
  • Day's Low248.75
  • 52 Wk Low 204.95
  • Turnover (lac)89.55
  • P/E25.25
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value93.37
  • EPS10.37
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)325.2
  • Div. Yield0
BEW Engineering Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Engineering

Open

264.9

Prev. Close

261.85

Turnover(Lac.)

89.55

Day's High

264.9

Day's Low

248.75

52 Week's High

483.75

52 Week's Low

204.95

Book Value

93.37

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

325.2

P/E

25.25

EPS

10.37

Divi. Yield

0

BEW Engineering Ltd Corporate Action

23 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 23 Aug, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

24 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

25 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

23 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

BEW Engineering Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

BEW Engineering Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:50 AM
Oct-2024Sep-2024May-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 47.81%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 47.81%

Non-Promoter- 52.18%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 52.18%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

BEW Engineering Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.66

2.58

2.58

1.9

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

64.3

24.07

16.75

7.82

Net Worth

70.96

26.65

19.33

9.72

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021

Revenue

59.41

yoy growth (%)

Raw materials

-45.53

As % of sales

76.63

Employee costs

-2.33

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021

Profit before tax

3.95

Depreciation

-0.92

Tax paid

-1.09

Working capital

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

Op profit growth

EBIT growth

Net profit growth

View Ratios

View Annually Results

BEW Engineering Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

LMW Ltd

LMW

16,838.35

88.6117,990.3328.750.45750.562,546.89

Azad Engineering Ltd

AZAD

1,885.45

159.3211,141.0321.070111.41115.54

Tega Industries Ltd

TEGA

1,538.5

67.8810,229.8330.950.13197.61182.43

The Anup Engineering Ltd

ANUP

3,516.25

58.887,028.1932.310.28187.87273.67

Skipper Ltd

SKIPPER

556.5

58.166,235.1933.940.021,109.7484.93

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT BEW Engineering Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Exec. Director

Prakash Bhalchandra Lade

Managing Director

Rohan Prakash Lade

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Sheela Prakash Lade

Independent Director

Yogesh Banishilal Khakre

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Ravikant Moreshwar Mhatre

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Ratnakar Venkappa Rai

Company Secretary

Vikram Vinay Mukadam

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by BEW Engineering Ltd

Summary

BEW Engineering Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company dated April 11, 2011 with the name BEW Engineers and Works Private Limited. Subsequently, name was changed to BEW Engineering Private Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon change of name was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai on January 5, 2012. Subsequently, the status of the Company got converted into a Public Limited and the name of the Company was changed to BEW Engineering Limited and a fresh Certificate of of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, on March 26, 2021. The current Promoters, Mr. Prakash Bhalchandra Lade and Mr. Rohan Prakash Lade formed a part of Management of the Company since Incorporation and controlling the same.The Promoter, Mr. Prakash Lade has been in this business since 1974. First manufacturing facility was set up by Mr. Prakash Lade and Mr. V Khokrale in a Partnership firm viz., Bifriends Engineering Works. Second manufacturing facility was set up in 1993 under the Group Company, Sterling Fabricating Engineers Private Limited. The Company is engaged in design and manufacture of Pharmaceutical & Chemical plants and process equipment. The Company design and manufacture special range of filtration, mixing and drying equipments specifically used in Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Applications, Intermediate Compounds, Fine Chemicals, Chemicals, Agro Chemicals, Pesticides, Insecticides, Dyes and Food Products. These
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the BEW Engineering Ltd share price today?

The BEW Engineering Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹248.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of BEW Engineering Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of BEW Engineering Ltd is ₹325.20 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of BEW Engineering Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of BEW Engineering Ltd is 25.25 and 2.80 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of BEW Engineering Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a BEW Engineering Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of BEW Engineering Ltd is ₹204.95 and ₹483.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of BEW Engineering Ltd?

BEW Engineering Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 50.88%, 3 Years at 28.99%, 1 Year at -24.92%, 6 Month at -38.08%, 3 Month at -24.65% and 1 Month at -1.65%.

What is the shareholding pattern of BEW Engineering Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of BEW Engineering Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 47.82 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 52.18 %

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.