BEW Engineering Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company dated April 11, 2011 with the name BEW Engineers and Works Private Limited. Subsequently, name was changed to BEW Engineering Private Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon change of name was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai on January 5, 2012. Subsequently, the status of the Company got converted into a Public Limited and the name of the Company was changed to BEW Engineering Limited and a fresh Certificate of of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, on March 26, 2021. The current Promoters, Mr. Prakash Bhalchandra Lade and Mr. Rohan Prakash Lade formed a part of Management of the Company since Incorporation and controlling the same.The Promoter, Mr. Prakash Lade has been in this business since 1974. First manufacturing facility was set up by Mr. Prakash Lade and Mr. V Khokrale in a Partnership firm viz., Bifriends Engineering Works. Second manufacturing facility was set up in 1993 under the Group Company, Sterling Fabricating Engineers Private Limited. The Company is engaged in design and manufacture of Pharmaceutical & Chemical plants and process equipment. The Company design and manufacture special range of filtration, mixing and drying equipments specifically used in Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Applications, Intermediate Compounds, Fine Chemicals, Chemicals, Agro Chemicals, Pesticides, Insecticides, Dyes and Food Products. These

