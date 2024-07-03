SectorEngineering
Open₹264.9
Prev. Close₹261.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹89.55
Day's High₹264.9
Day's Low₹248.75
52 Week's High₹483.75
52 Week's Low₹204.95
Book Value₹93.37
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)325.2
P/E25.25
EPS10.37
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.66
2.58
2.58
1.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
64.3
24.07
16.75
7.82
Net Worth
70.96
26.65
19.33
9.72
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
Revenue
59.41
yoy growth (%)
Raw materials
-45.53
As % of sales
76.63
Employee costs
-2.33
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
Profit before tax
3.95
Depreciation
-0.92
Tax paid
-1.09
Working capital
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
Op profit growth
EBIT growth
Net profit growth
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
LMW Ltd
LMW
16,838.35
|88.61
|17,990.33
|28.75
|0.45
|750.56
|2,546.89
Azad Engineering Ltd
AZAD
1,885.45
|159.32
|11,141.03
|21.07
|0
|111.41
|115.54
Tega Industries Ltd
TEGA
1,538.5
|67.88
|10,229.83
|30.95
|0.13
|197.61
|182.43
The Anup Engineering Ltd
ANUP
3,516.25
|58.88
|7,028.19
|32.31
|0.28
|187.87
|273.67
Skipper Ltd
SKIPPER
556.5
|58.16
|6,235.19
|33.94
|0.02
|1,109.74
|84.93
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Exec. Director
Prakash Bhalchandra Lade
Managing Director
Rohan Prakash Lade
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Sheela Prakash Lade
Independent Director
Yogesh Banishilal Khakre
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Ravikant Moreshwar Mhatre
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Ratnakar Venkappa Rai
Company Secretary
Vikram Vinay Mukadam
Reports by BEW Engineering Ltd
Summary
BEW Engineering Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company dated April 11, 2011 with the name BEW Engineers and Works Private Limited. Subsequently, name was changed to BEW Engineering Private Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon change of name was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai on January 5, 2012. Subsequently, the status of the Company got converted into a Public Limited and the name of the Company was changed to BEW Engineering Limited and a fresh Certificate of of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, on March 26, 2021. The current Promoters, Mr. Prakash Bhalchandra Lade and Mr. Rohan Prakash Lade formed a part of Management of the Company since Incorporation and controlling the same.The Promoter, Mr. Prakash Lade has been in this business since 1974. First manufacturing facility was set up by Mr. Prakash Lade and Mr. V Khokrale in a Partnership firm viz., Bifriends Engineering Works. Second manufacturing facility was set up in 1993 under the Group Company, Sterling Fabricating Engineers Private Limited. The Company is engaged in design and manufacture of Pharmaceutical & Chemical plants and process equipment. The Company design and manufacture special range of filtration, mixing and drying equipments specifically used in Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Applications, Intermediate Compounds, Fine Chemicals, Chemicals, Agro Chemicals, Pesticides, Insecticides, Dyes and Food Products. These
Read More
The BEW Engineering Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹248.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of BEW Engineering Ltd is ₹325.20 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of BEW Engineering Ltd is 25.25 and 2.80 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a BEW Engineering Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of BEW Engineering Ltd is ₹204.95 and ₹483.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
BEW Engineering Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 50.88%, 3 Years at 28.99%, 1 Year at -24.92%, 6 Month at -38.08%, 3 Month at -24.65% and 1 Month at -1.65%.
