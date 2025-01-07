Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
Revenue
59.41
yoy growth (%)
Raw materials
-45.53
As % of sales
76.63
Employee costs
-2.33
As % of sales
3.92
Other costs
-3.34
As % of sales (Other Cost)
5.63
Operating profit
8.19
OPM
13.8
Depreciation
-0.92
Interest expense
-3.44
Other income
0.13
Profit before tax
3.95
Taxes
-1.09
Tax rate
-27.57
Minorities and other
0
Adj. profit
2.86
Exceptional items
0
Net profit
2.86
yoy growth (%)
NPM
4.82
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.