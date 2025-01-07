iifl-logo-icon 1
BEW Engineering Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

257
(2.41%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:43:37 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021

Revenue

59.41

yoy growth (%)

Raw materials

-45.53

As % of sales

76.63

Employee costs

-2.33

As % of sales

3.92

Other costs

-3.34

As % of sales (Other Cost)

5.63

Operating profit

8.19

OPM

13.8

Depreciation

-0.92

Interest expense

-3.44

Other income

0.13

Profit before tax

3.95

Taxes

-1.09

Tax rate

-27.57

Minorities and other

0

Adj. profit

2.86

Exceptional items

0

Net profit

2.86

yoy growth (%)

NPM

4.82

