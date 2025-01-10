BEW Engineering Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.66
2.58
2.58
1.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
64.3
24.07
16.75
7.82
Net Worth
70.96
26.65
19.33
9.72
Minority Interest
Debt
65.82
42.17
26.93
28.53
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.07
1.16
1.16
1.14
Total Liabilities
137.85
69.98
47.42
39.39
Fixed Assets
24.09
10.67
10.46
10.98
Intangible Assets
Investments
8.07
3.36
3.24
2.35
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.1
0
0.03
Networking Capital
104.77
55.68
33.57
25.66
Inventories
106.66
87.99
67.35
48.51
Inventory Days
298
Sundry Debtors
12.85
12.68
4.66
3.69
Debtor Days
22.66
Other Current Assets
13.17
13.95
7.66
6.64
Sundry Creditors
-18.64
-43.91
-36.49
-20.38
Creditor Days
125.19
Other Current Liabilities
-9.27
-15.03
-9.61
-12.8
Cash
0.93
0.16
0.16
0.38
Total Assets
137.86
69.97
47.43
39.4
