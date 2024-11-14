Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 BEW Engineering Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 15 Oct 2024 7 Oct 2024

To consider bonus BEW Engineering Limited has informed the Exchange that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on October 15, 2024, have considered and approved bonus at the ratio of 3 : 1, i.e 3 Equity Shares for every 1 Equity Shares held. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 15/10/2024)

Board Meeting 23 Aug 2024 19 Aug 2024

To consider other business matters BEW Engineering Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 23, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 23/08/2024)

Board Meeting 13 May 2024 7 May 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters. BEW Engineering Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement DAted on: 13/05/2024)

Board Meeting 7 May 2024 7 May 2024

BEW Engineering Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 07, 2024.

Board Meeting 25 Jan 2024 19 Jan 2024