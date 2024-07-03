BEW Engineering Ltd Summary

BEW Engineering Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company dated April 11, 2011 with the name BEW Engineers and Works Private Limited. Subsequently, name was changed to BEW Engineering Private Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon change of name was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai on January 5, 2012. Subsequently, the status of the Company got converted into a Public Limited and the name of the Company was changed to BEW Engineering Limited and a fresh Certificate of of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, on March 26, 2021. The current Promoters, Mr. Prakash Bhalchandra Lade and Mr. Rohan Prakash Lade formed a part of Management of the Company since Incorporation and controlling the same.The Promoter, Mr. Prakash Lade has been in this business since 1974. First manufacturing facility was set up by Mr. Prakash Lade and Mr. V Khokrale in a Partnership firm viz., Bifriends Engineering Works. Second manufacturing facility was set up in 1993 under the Group Company, Sterling Fabricating Engineers Private Limited. The Company is engaged in design and manufacture of Pharmaceutical & Chemical plants and process equipment. The Company design and manufacture special range of filtration, mixing and drying equipments specifically used in Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Applications, Intermediate Compounds, Fine Chemicals, Chemicals, Agro Chemicals, Pesticides, Insecticides, Dyes and Food Products. These equipments are manufactured from material such as Stainless Steel, Alloy Steel, Hastelloy, etc. The Companys major products are Agitated Pressure Nutsche Filter Dryer (ANFD), Rotocone Vacuum Filter Dryers (RVFD), Cantilever Rotocone Vacuum Dryer (RCVD), Retractable Plough Shear Mixer Dryer, Agitated Pan Dryer, Rotary Vacuum Paddle Dryer (RVPD) and Spherical Dryer. The portfolio of products currently includes design and manufacturing of filters and dryers for chemicals industry comprising of Pharmaceuticals like API, Agro Chemicals and Specialty Chemicals. The Company have exported equipments to countries like Turkey, Nigeria, Indonesia, Thailand, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Nepal, Israel, Bangladesh, Brazil etc. The BEW Group is a Member of Engineering Export Promotion Council, Mumbai. The Group have a team which can be deputed immediately for servicing of the equipments supplied by the Company or by any other vendor party.In 2011, the Company was established to consolidate the operations of BEW Group under one roof. In 2013, the Companys manufacturing facility was operational of and supplied the first Export Order. In 2015, the Company executed 1st CE marked Export Order.In 2016, the Company was registered as authorized ASME U & R stamp manufacturer and the Company established first overseas sales network in Bangladesh. In 2018, the Company expanded sales network to Israel. In January 2018, Lade family took 100% management control of the group by buying out Khokrale familys stake in the Company.In 2019, the Company expanded its sales network to Russia.The Company made a public issue of 6,84,000 Equity Shares by raising funds through IPO aggregating to Rs 3.96 Crore in September, 2021.In 2023-24, the Company has delivered and installed Continuous Fluid Bed Dryer (CFBD) of 3,000 Kg per Hour capacity. Further, it also delivered and installed Rotary Vacuum Paddle Dryer (RVPD) with 25 KL capacity.