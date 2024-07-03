Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹327.9
Prev. Close₹320.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹24.89
Day's High₹334.95
Day's Low₹320
52 Week's High₹581.5
52 Week's Low₹290
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)375.98
P/E34.69
EPS9.57
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.34
2.78
2.78
2.78
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
26.18
20.78
12.85
9.49
Net Worth
34.52
23.56
15.63
12.27
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
126.29
99.56
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
126.29
99.56
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
1.12
1.1
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,216.9
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,139.7
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,299.7
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.45
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & CFO
Satishkumar Kanjibhai Parmar
Managing Director
Dineshkumar Shankarlal Chaudhary
Whole-time Director
Ashokkumar Ramjibhai Panchal
Non Executive Director
Sumitraben Mehta
Independent Director
Himanshu Jayantilal Trivedi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Bhargavi Dilipbhai Gupta
Independent Director
Jiten Pandya
Independent Director
Hussain Bootwala
Summary
Energy-Mission Machineries (India) Ltd was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name of Energy-Mission Machineries (India) Private Limited on January 17, 2011 with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat. Thereafter, the status of Company converted to Public Limited, and the name was changed from Energy-Mission Machineries (India) Private Limited to Energy-Mission Machineries (India) Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 11, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.Incorporated in 2011, Energy Mission design and manufacture CNC, NC and conventional metal forming machines which caters to the industrial sector requirement for metal fabrication solutions. The Company provide manufacturers with vital precision machines which are required for metal cutting and forming operations. Their machines are utilized across industries such as automotive, steel, pre-engineered building, furniture, HVAC, agricultural equipments, road construction equipments, elevators, food processing machinery, metalworking workshops and many others.The Company presently operate through their manufacturing plant in Sanand, in Ahmedabad District. Further, their production comprise, in addition, to production lines, CNC Plasma cutting shop, machine shop, heavy fabrication shop, hydraulic Cylinder Shop, hydraulic power pack shop, Electrical Panel wiring, sheet metal shop, shot blasting chamber, paint booth chamber, assembly lines and testing facilities. T
The Energy-Mission Machineries India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹331.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Energy-Mission Machineries India Ltd is ₹375.98 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Energy-Mission Machineries India Ltd is 34.69 and 4.97 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Energy-Mission Machineries India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Energy-Mission Machineries India Ltd is ₹290 and ₹581.5 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Energy-Mission Machineries India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -13.61%, 6 Month at -13.78%, 3 Month at -27.04% and 1 Month at -3.02%.
