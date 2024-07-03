iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Energy-Mission Machineries (India) Ltd Share Price

331.95
(3.72%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open327.9
  • Day's High334.95
  • 52 Wk High581.5
  • Prev. Close320.05
  • Day's Low320
  • 52 Wk Low 290
  • Turnover (lac)24.89
  • P/E34.69
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS9.57
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)375.98
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Energy-Mission Machineries (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

327.9

Prev. Close

320.05

Turnover(Lac.)

24.89

Day's High

334.95

Day's Low

320

52 Week's High

581.5

52 Week's Low

290

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

375.98

P/E

34.69

EPS

9.57

Divi. Yield

0

Energy-Mission Machineries (India) Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

arrow

Energy-Mission Machineries (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Energy-Mission Machineries (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:35 AM
Sep-2024May-2024May-2024May-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.67%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.67%

Non-Promoter- 0.67%

Institutions: 0.67%

Non-Institutions: 25.64%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Energy-Mission Machineries (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.34

2.78

2.78

2.78

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

26.18

20.78

12.85

9.49

Net Worth

34.52

23.56

15.63

12.27

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

126.29

99.56

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

126.29

99.56

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

1.12

1.1

View Annually Results

Energy-Mission Machineries (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,216.9

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,139.7

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,299.7

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.45

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Energy-Mission Machineries (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & CFO

Satishkumar Kanjibhai Parmar

Managing Director

Dineshkumar Shankarlal Chaudhary

Whole-time Director

Ashokkumar Ramjibhai Panchal

Non Executive Director

Sumitraben Mehta

Independent Director

Himanshu Jayantilal Trivedi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Bhargavi Dilipbhai Gupta

Independent Director

Jiten Pandya

Independent Director

Hussain Bootwala

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Energy-Mission Machineries (India) Ltd

Summary

Energy-Mission Machineries (India) Ltd was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name of Energy-Mission Machineries (India) Private Limited on January 17, 2011 with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat. Thereafter, the status of Company converted to Public Limited, and the name was changed from Energy-Mission Machineries (India) Private Limited to Energy-Mission Machineries (India) Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 11, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.Incorporated in 2011, Energy Mission design and manufacture CNC, NC and conventional metal forming machines which caters to the industrial sector requirement for metal fabrication solutions. The Company provide manufacturers with vital precision machines which are required for metal cutting and forming operations. Their machines are utilized across industries such as automotive, steel, pre-engineered building, furniture, HVAC, agricultural equipments, road construction equipments, elevators, food processing machinery, metalworking workshops and many others.The Company presently operate through their manufacturing plant in Sanand, in Ahmedabad District. Further, their production comprise, in addition, to production lines, CNC Plasma cutting shop, machine shop, heavy fabrication shop, hydraulic Cylinder Shop, hydraulic power pack shop, Electrical Panel wiring, sheet metal shop, shot blasting chamber, paint booth chamber, assembly lines and testing facilities. T
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Energy-Mission Machineries India Ltd share price today?

The Energy-Mission Machineries India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹331.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Energy-Mission Machineries India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Energy-Mission Machineries India Ltd is ₹375.98 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Energy-Mission Machineries India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Energy-Mission Machineries India Ltd is 34.69 and 4.97 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Energy-Mission Machineries India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Energy-Mission Machineries India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Energy-Mission Machineries India Ltd is ₹290 and ₹581.5 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Energy-Mission Machineries India Ltd?

Energy-Mission Machineries India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -13.61%, 6 Month at -13.78%, 3 Month at -27.04% and 1 Month at -3.02%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Energy-Mission Machineries India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Energy-Mission Machineries India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.67 %
Institutions - 0.68 %
Public - 25.65 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Energy-Mission Machineries (India) Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.