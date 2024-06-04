ON THE AUDIT OF STANDALONE FINANCIAL RESULTS

TO THE MEMBERS OF

ENERGY-MISSION MACHINERIES (INDIA) LIMITED

(formerly known as Energy-Mission Machineries (India) Private Limited)

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of M/s ENERGY-MISSION MACHINERIES (INDIA) LIMITED(/br/ner/y known as Energy-Mission Machineries (India) Private Limited)("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.(hereinafter referred to as the "Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by theCompanies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2021 and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024, its profit/loss and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexure to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include thefinancial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.In connection with our audit of the standalone

financial statements ourresponsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The accompanying standalone financial statements have been approved by the Companys Board of Directors.

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with theaccounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.Those Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

Aspartof anauditin accordancewithStandards onAuditingspecifiedundersectionl43(10)of the Act, weexercise professional judgmentandmaintainprofessionalskepticism throughout the audit. Wealso:

• Identifyandassess the risks of materialmisstatement of thestandalone financialstatements,whetherdueto fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks,and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting amaterial misstatement resulting fromfraudis higher than for one resulting from error, asfraudmayinvolve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations,ortheoverride of internal control;

• Obtainanunderstandingof internal controlrelevant totheaudit in order todesignaudit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls;

• Evaluate theappropriateness ofaccounting policies used andthereasonableness of accounting estimates andrelated disclosures madeby management;

• Conclude on the appropriateness of Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to eventsorconditionsthatmay cast significant doubt on theCompanys ability tocontinue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidenceobtainedup tothedate of ourauditorsreport.However,future events or conditionsmay cause theCompanytocease to continue as a goingconcem; and

• Evaluatethe overallpresentation, structure andcontent ofthe standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whetherthe standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that weidentify during ouraudit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, based on our audit, we report, to the extent applicable, that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit of the accompanying standalone financial statements.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by the law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The standalone financial statements dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Accounting Standard) Rules,2021.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company as on 31 March 2024 andoperating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our Separate Report in ‘Annexure A wherein we have expressed a unmodified opinion and

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company, as detailed in note 29 to the standalone financial statements, has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial positionas at 31 March 2024.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable lossesas at 31 March 2024;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended 31 March 2024;

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("The Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("The Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("The Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures that the auditor has considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to their notice that has caused them to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year ended 31 March 2024 by the company.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended 31 March 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit and verification of transactions recorded during the year on sample basis we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 April 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31 March 2024.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in ‘Annexure B a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

for and on behalf of SS P J & Co. Chartered Accountants Reg. No. 018083N Sd/- CA Sujata Kapila Partner M.No. 515235 Date: 04/06/2024 UDIN: 24515235BKCHJE9621 Place: Ahmedabad

ANNEXURE A

TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of (the Company) as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of intemalcontrol stated in the Guidance Note onAuditof IntemalFinancial Controls overFinancialReporting (the GuidanceNote) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants oflndia (ICAT). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants oflndia. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with referenceto standalone financialstatements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Control Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

for and on behalf of S S P J & Co. Chartered Accountants Reg. No. 018083N Sd/- CA Sujata Kapila Partner M.No. 515235 Date: 04/06/2024 UDIN: 24515235BKCHJE9621 Place: Ahmedabad

ANNEXURE B

TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

The Annexure referred to in paragraph 2 under the heading "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our Report of even date

Intermsofithe information and explanationssought by us and given bytheCompany and the books of account and other records examined by us in the normal course of audit, and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that:

i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of the Property, Plant & Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of the intangible assets.

(b) The Property, Plant & Equipment have been physically verified by the management during the year andnomaterialdiscrepancieswere noticed on such verification.Inour opinion, the frequency of physical verification programme adopted bythe Company, is reasonable having regardtothe size offhe Company and the natureof its assets.

(c) In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of an examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company.

(d) During the financial year, no revaluation of Property, Plant and Equipment or Intangible assets has been done by the company.

(e) To best of our knowledge and according to information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) As per information and explanation given to us, physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management and no material discrepancy has been observed.

(b) As the company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets; the quarterly/monthly retums/statements filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions are generally in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

iii. The company has not made any investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties, during the year except an investment of Rs. 7.7Lakhs by way of subscription of equity share capital of wholly owned subsidiary. In our opinion the said investment is not prejudicial to the companys interest.

iv. The Company has not entered into any transactioncoveredundersectionsl85andl86of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

v. In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, the company has not accepted any deposits or there are no amounts which are deemed to be deposits withinthe meaning ofsections 73 to76 oftheActand the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits} Rules, 2014 (as amended}. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi. According to the information and explanations given to us, maintenance of cost record has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of the section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013.

vii. (a) In our opinion,and according tothe information and explanationsgiven tous, the company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues as applicable, with the appropriate authorities.

(b) According to information and explanations given to us no undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues as at 31st March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable except professional tax amounting to Rs. 3,61,690/-.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management and relied upon by us, there are no dues of Income Tax, Custom Duty, Wealth Tax, Sales Tax, GST, Excise duty &Cess, which have not been deposited on account of any dispute except the following Statutory dues, which have not been deposited on account of dispute and same is pending before appropriate authority as follows:

Sr. No. Nature of Statue Nature of Dues Amount Disputed (Rs. In Lakhs) Period to which it relates Authority where the dispute is Pending for Decision 1. Income Tax Act, 1961 Corporate Tax 11.32 2021-22 Before Income Tax Appellate Tribunal, Ahmedabad, Gujarat 2. Goods & Services Tax GST 27.73 2018-19 Appeal to be filed before CGST Commissioner Appeals

viii. Accordingtotheinformationandexplanationsgiventous, no transactions were surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income tax Act, 1961 which were not recorded in the books of accounts

ix. (a) Company has taken various loans from Banks but no default in repayment of loans has been made by the company.

(b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) Term Loans Taken by the company has been applied for the purpose for which they were obtained, no material discrepancies noticed.

(d) On overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short term basis have, prima facie, not utilized during the year for long term purposes by the Company.

(e) The company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries; hence reporting on clause 3(ix) (f) of the order is not applicable

x. (a) During the year the company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, reportingunderclause 3(x) of the Order is notapplicable to the Company.

(b) The company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Hence this clause is not applicable.

xi. (a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Govt, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by management, there were no whistle blower complaints receivedby company during the year.

xii. Since the company is not a Nidhi Company, hence the reporting under this clause is required.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given by the management, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the standalone Financial Statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) During the current year, internal audit was not applicable to the company.

xv. The company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them.

xvi. The company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, reporting under clauses 3(xvi) (a), (b) and (c) of the Order are not applicable totheCompany.

xvii. The company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has not been any resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable totheCompany.

xix. Accordingtothe information andexplanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, the auditor is of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further, state that our reporting is based on the facts upto date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. As explained, there are no ongoing projects for which the company is required to transfer any unspent amount to a Fund specified in Schedule VII of the Companies Act. Hence reporting under clause 3(xx) is not applicable.