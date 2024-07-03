Energy-Mission Machineries (India) Ltd Summary

Energy-Mission Machineries (India) Ltd was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name of Energy-Mission Machineries (India) Private Limited on January 17, 2011 with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat. Thereafter, the status of Company converted to Public Limited, and the name was changed from Energy-Mission Machineries (India) Private Limited to Energy-Mission Machineries (India) Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 11, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.Incorporated in 2011, Energy Mission design and manufacture CNC, NC and conventional metal forming machines which caters to the industrial sector requirement for metal fabrication solutions. The Company provide manufacturers with vital precision machines which are required for metal cutting and forming operations. Their machines are utilized across industries such as automotive, steel, pre-engineered building, furniture, HVAC, agricultural equipments, road construction equipments, elevators, food processing machinery, metalworking workshops and many others.The Company presently operate through their manufacturing plant in Sanand, in Ahmedabad District. Further, their production comprise, in addition, to production lines, CNC Plasma cutting shop, machine shop, heavy fabrication shop, hydraulic Cylinder Shop, hydraulic power pack shop, Electrical Panel wiring, sheet metal shop, shot blasting chamber, paint booth chamber, assembly lines and testing facilities. The Company sold 500 machines in F.Y. 2022-23 and again sold their hydraulic shearing machine to CERN which is the European Organization for Nuclear Research based in Geneva, Switzerland. It provide machinery tools and spare parts such as Die punch, Shearing Blade, Roller Set, Holding Spring, Limit Switch, Foot Switch, Seal Kit, Linear Scale etc. which also aids in addressing after-sales support and services.The Company propose Initial Offer of 29,82,000 Fresh Issue Equity Shares.