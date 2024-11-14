iifl-logo-icon 1
Energy-Mission Machineries (India) Ltd Board Meeting

303
(-0.18%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:41:13 PM

Energy-Mission CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Energy Mission Machineries (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting4 Sep 20244 Sep 2024
Energy Mission Machineries (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 04, 2024.
Board Meeting23 Aug 202423 Aug 2024
Energy Mission Machineries (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 23, 2024.
Board Meeting4 Jun 202428 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Energy Mission Machineries (India) Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. Energy Mission Machineries (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 04, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 04/06/2024)

Energy-Mission: Related News

No Record Found

