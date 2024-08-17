iifl-logo-icon 1
Tecpro Systems Ltd Share Price

5.75
(0.00%)
Jun 13, 2016

Tecpro Systems Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

5.75

Prev. Close

5.75

Turnover(Lac.)

0.01

Day's High

5.75

Day's Low

5.75

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-292.59

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

29.02

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Tecpro Systems Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Tecpro Systems Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Tecpro Systems Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Mar-2016Dec-2015Sep-2015Jun-2015
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 52.03%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 52.03%

Non-Promoter- 14.68%

Institutions: 14.68%

Non-Institutions: 33.28%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Tecpro Systems Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Equity Capital

50.47

50.47

50.47

50.47

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-916.53

170.5

738.52

714

Net Worth

-866.06

220.97

788.99

764.47

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

273

862.55

2,610.45

2,529.66

yoy growth (%)

-68.34

-66.95

3.19

28.34

Raw materials

-308.51

-501.13

-1,644.7

-1,522.94

As % of sales

113

58.09

63

60.2

Employee costs

-43.92

-92.77

-123.19

-120.9

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

-1,079.99

-565.99

42.74

194.65

Depreciation

-19.07

-20.24

-19.81

-13.49

Tax paid

0

-1.93

-13.88

-69.72

Working capital

-244.55

717.75

996.23

275.77

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-68.34

-66.95

3.19

28.34

Op profit growth

495.39

-116.03

-9.61

19.67

EBIT growth

365.33

-122.33

-12.11

17.5

Net profit growth

90.16

-2,068.1

-76.9

-8.29

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Gross Sales

270.81

856.06

2,608.88

2,532.04

1,967.3

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

270.81

856.06

2,608.88

2,532.04

1,967.3

Other Operating Income

5.25

44

7.63

4.76

2.7

Other Income

1.06

5.8

8.06

10.97

12.85

Tecpro Systems Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,216.9

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,139.7

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,299.7

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.45

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Tecpro Systems Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Ajay Kumar Bishnoi

Vice Chairman & M.D.

Amul Gabrani

Independent Director

Sakti Kumar Banerjee

Independent Director

Sanjeet Kumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Tecpro Systems Ltd

Summary

Tecpro System Ltd is an established material handling company in India. The company is engaged in providing turnkey solutions in material handling, ash handling, balance of plant (BoP) and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracts. They undertake turnkey projects from concept to commissioning which involves designing, engineering, manufacturing, supply, erection and commissioning of material handling systems, ash handling systems, BoP and EPC contracts. They also supply material handling and ash handling equipments to other companies and also engaged in the supply of air pollution control equipment, providing turnkey solutions for handling municipal solid waste and power generation.The company has four manufacturing facilities out of which three facilities are located at Bhiwadi, Rajasthan and one at Bawal, Haryana. Their operations are spread across India with their operations head office in Chennai and design, engineering and marketing offices at Gurgaon, Kolkata, Mumbai, Secunderabad, Ahmedabad, Bangalore and Pune. In addition, through their subsidiaries, Tecpro International FZE in Dubai, UAE and Tecpro Systems (Singapore) Pte Ltd in Singapore and their marketing office in Johannesburg, South Africa, they cater to the needs of the Middle East, South-East Asia and the African markets, respectively. The company has eight collaborations for various material handling equipment and technologies and three collaborations in relation to their ash handling operatio
