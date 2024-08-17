Summary

Tecpro System Ltd is an established material handling company in India. The company is engaged in providing turnkey solutions in material handling, ash handling, balance of plant (BoP) and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracts. They undertake turnkey projects from concept to commissioning which involves designing, engineering, manufacturing, supply, erection and commissioning of material handling systems, ash handling systems, BoP and EPC contracts. They also supply material handling and ash handling equipments to other companies and also engaged in the supply of air pollution control equipment, providing turnkey solutions for handling municipal solid waste and power generation.The company has four manufacturing facilities out of which three facilities are located at Bhiwadi, Rajasthan and one at Bawal, Haryana. Their operations are spread across India with their operations head office in Chennai and design, engineering and marketing offices at Gurgaon, Kolkata, Mumbai, Secunderabad, Ahmedabad, Bangalore and Pune. In addition, through their subsidiaries, Tecpro International FZE in Dubai, UAE and Tecpro Systems (Singapore) Pte Ltd in Singapore and their marketing office in Johannesburg, South Africa, they cater to the needs of the Middle East, South-East Asia and the African markets, respectively. The company has eight collaborations for various material handling equipment and technologies and three collaborations in relation to their ash handling operatio

Read More