SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹5.75
Prev. Close₹5.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹5.75
Day's Low₹5.75
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-292.59
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)29.02
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
50.47
50.47
50.47
50.47
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-916.53
170.5
738.52
714
Net Worth
-866.06
220.97
788.99
764.47
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
273
862.55
2,610.45
2,529.66
yoy growth (%)
-68.34
-66.95
3.19
28.34
Raw materials
-308.51
-501.13
-1,644.7
-1,522.94
As % of sales
113
58.09
63
60.2
Employee costs
-43.92
-92.77
-123.19
-120.9
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
-1,079.99
-565.99
42.74
194.65
Depreciation
-19.07
-20.24
-19.81
-13.49
Tax paid
0
-1.93
-13.88
-69.72
Working capital
-244.55
717.75
996.23
275.77
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-68.34
-66.95
3.19
28.34
Op profit growth
495.39
-116.03
-9.61
19.67
EBIT growth
365.33
-122.33
-12.11
17.5
Net profit growth
90.16
-2,068.1
-76.9
-8.29
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Gross Sales
270.81
856.06
2,608.88
2,532.04
1,967.3
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
270.81
856.06
2,608.88
2,532.04
1,967.3
Other Operating Income
5.25
44
7.63
4.76
2.7
Other Income
1.06
5.8
8.06
10.97
12.85
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,216.9
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,139.7
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,299.7
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.45
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Ajay Kumar Bishnoi
Vice Chairman & M.D.
Amul Gabrani
Independent Director
Sakti Kumar Banerjee
Independent Director
Sanjeet Kumar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Tecpro Systems Ltd
Summary
Tecpro System Ltd is an established material handling company in India. The company is engaged in providing turnkey solutions in material handling, ash handling, balance of plant (BoP) and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracts. They undertake turnkey projects from concept to commissioning which involves designing, engineering, manufacturing, supply, erection and commissioning of material handling systems, ash handling systems, BoP and EPC contracts. They also supply material handling and ash handling equipments to other companies and also engaged in the supply of air pollution control equipment, providing turnkey solutions for handling municipal solid waste and power generation.The company has four manufacturing facilities out of which three facilities are located at Bhiwadi, Rajasthan and one at Bawal, Haryana. Their operations are spread across India with their operations head office in Chennai and design, engineering and marketing offices at Gurgaon, Kolkata, Mumbai, Secunderabad, Ahmedabad, Bangalore and Pune. In addition, through their subsidiaries, Tecpro International FZE in Dubai, UAE and Tecpro Systems (Singapore) Pte Ltd in Singapore and their marketing office in Johannesburg, South Africa, they cater to the needs of the Middle East, South-East Asia and the African markets, respectively. The company has eight collaborations for various material handling equipment and technologies and three collaborations in relation to their ash handling operatio
Read More
